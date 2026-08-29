Brevis hits another T20 half-century as Proteas beat Zimbabwe

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SA's Dewald Brevis during the Namibia T20I Series match against Zimbabwe at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on August 29, 2026.

Dewald Brevis scored 75 runs for the second successive day as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Saturday in a Twenty20 tri-series match in Windhoek.

On Friday, his half-century could not prevent hosts Namibia pulling off a surprise 18-run win in the opening match of six before the top two teams meet in the final.

But with Brevis once again starring, an experimental South Africa side atoned with a convincing victory over fellow top-tier nation Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe won the toss, batted and posted 144-8 with opener Brian Bennett (34) the top scorer. South Africa reached 146-3 with 38 balls to spare.

Batting at No 3, Brevis showed no mercy to an ineffective Zimbabwe attack, striking an unbeaten 75 off 32 balls, including six sixes and seven fours.

The 23-year-old right-hand batter scored the winning runs, striking an outside edge for four off Brad Evans.

“I’m enjoying it here. It is a lovely ground, and the crowd are fantastic. It is great to get a win after we slipped up yesterday,” said Brevis after receiving the player-of-the-match award.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 144-8 in 20 overs (B. Bennett 34, T. Marumani 30; D. Jansen 3-45). South Africa 146-3 in 13.4 overs (D. Brevis 75 not out). South Africa won by seven wickets

Monday: Namibia v Zimbabwe (2pm)- AFP

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