Springboks a wounded beast, warns All Blacks captain Ardie Savea

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New Zealand's number eight Ardie Savea runs with the ball during the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry international against South Africa at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, on August 22, 2026.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea said on Friday that South Africa are a “wounded beast”, desperate for revenge after losing the first Test in a four-match series.

The All Blacks and Springboks, ranked first and second in the world, clash before a sell-out 55,000 crowd in Cape Town on Saturday.

New Zealand gave Rugby World Cup title-holders South Africa a lesson in clinical finishing last weekend, outscoring the hosts five tries to one for a 33-16 triumph in Johannesburg.

But No 8 Savea is wary as the All Blacks try to become the first team since the 1997 British and Irish Lions to win successive Tests against the Springboks in South Africa.

“We understand the threat. We understand the wounded beast. We understand that when you lose, everything is amplified,” the skipper told reporters in Cape Town.

“I think our start needs to improve. I don’t think we will get away with it if we start like that (first Test) again. So we need to be wide awake from the kick-off.

“We all know what has happened before. They are a dangerous side with talented players across the board.”

Savea recalled the two Tests between the countries last year. New Zealand won 24-17 in Auckland only to suffer a 43-10 drubbing in Wellington seven days later.

Before addressing the media, the loose forward engaged with South Africans and people from neighbouring countries who support the All Blacks.

One interaction was special. Savea met a couple who drove 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) from Namibia to introduce their son, Ardie, to his namesake.

Meanwhile, South Africa captain and loose forward Siya Kolisi said he was optimistic about the second Test as the team “had been in this position before”.

He referred to winning the 2021 three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions after losing the first match.

Last season, South Africa lost to Australia and New Zealand, only to turn the tables against both nations when they met again one week later.

“Reviewing the first Test, we saw the opportunities we missed. Had they been converted, the outcome might have been very different,” said Kolisi. - AFP

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