Subrayen credits reflection for Proteas' strong response

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Prenelan Subrayen of SA during the T20I series match against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday

Prenelan Subrayen believes the Proteas’ ability to learn from their disappointing defeat to Namibia and focus on the finer details of their game helped them produce an immediate response against Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Saturday.

SA were beaten by 18 runs by the hosts on Friday, falling short after Namibia posted 163/9, but quickly put that disappointment behind them with a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, after being sent in, were restricted to 144/8 from their 20 overs, with Duan Jansen taking 3/45, while Subrayen claimed 2/27 and Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka and Bjorn Fortuin took a wicket each.

SA then made light work of the chase, reaching 146/3 in just 13.4 overs, with Dewald Brevis again producing the standout performance as he smashed an unbeaten 75 off 32 balls, including seven fours and six sixes.

Brevis had also scored against Namibia with 38 off 24 balls, although his dismissal left SA needing more than 20 runs from the final two overs. Subrayen said the youngster’s frustration at not finishing that chase was evident in the change room.

“Dewald’s innings yesterday and today, I think he really showed frustration yesterday in the change room when he couldn’t take us home, and that was again something that he reflected on, and he came today, and he saw it through for us,” Subrayen said.

“For us sitting in the change room, it’s definitely uplifting watching him bat, especially when you see the third umpire running on with new balls every other over. So watching him bat is really a privilege.”

Dewald Brevis of South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday. (Floris van Schouwenburg)

Subrayen, who played his part with the ball on Saturday, said the bowling unit had also assessed where it could improve following the Namibia defeat.

“I think it was a case of us reflecting in the change room yesterday after the day’s play, and then also looking into where we can be better, especially the smaller areas,” he said.

“And I think the bowling unit came out today and they really fired.”

He also praised Bosch and Jansen, whom he knows from their domestic careers, for the way they have fitted into the Proteas set-up.

“Knowing them as people and what they bring to the table, as well as them as cricketers, I think they fit in really well.”

With the Proteas now having a win under their belt, Subrayen believes they can take confidence from the response while continuing to learn from their time in Namibia.

“Our main aim is to win games, and I think the morale of the change room after today’s win is really good,” he said.

“So we’re definitely going to be taking all the momentum into the games coming up.”

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