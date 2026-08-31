Playing in vibrant Soweto will be big blast for Boks, says Rassie

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Kurt-Lee Arendse has been drafted into the Springbok team to play on the wing against the All Blacks in Soweto on Saturday

It will be an exciting and new experience for many in the Springbok team when they run onto the field in front of a vibrant 80,000-strong crowd with vuvuzelas blaring to face the All Blacks at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Erasmus has opted for continuity in his selection for the third Test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, making only four changes and one positional switch to his starting team for the clash.

The changes to the match-23 will see the front row of Ox Nche, Wilco Louw (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) return to the starting team, with Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit and Deon Fourie switching to the replacements bench.

In another change, Cheslin Kolbe switches to fullback, and Kurt-Lee Arendse has been drafted onto the wing in the starting team.

“We are excited that we will be playing at the FNB Stadium, where on a good day there is an 80,000-strong crowd,” Erasmus said.

“That will be a new and exciting experience for our players because most of these players have never run onto the field there, and the support we enjoy there will add to the occasion.

“With the vuvuzelas and passionate crowd there, we can hardly hear one another on the field, so we are all thrilled about this occasion.

Malcolm Marx will start for the Boks in Soweto (GALLO IMAGES/ JOHAN PRETORIUS )

“But make no mistake, this is going to be another intense battle between the two top teams in the world who are both looking to get an edge in the series, so we know what we have to do, and composure and accuracy are going to be vital for both sides.”

Erasmus said he had opted for continuity in his selections after a composed display in Cape Town last week.

“It was always our plan to have a little more continuity in player combinations for this series,” he said.

“We thought that the players who did the job for us last week really showed composure and did well to stick to the plan and what we wanted to achieve last week.

“Unfortunately, Damian Willemse took a knock in the first half and was not available for selection this weekend, and neither was Handre Pollard, and by sticking to these combinations and making one switch with Cheslin at fullback, we thought it would be the best for this match.

“Kurt-Lee was unlucky not to play last week after Cheslin recovered from his niggle, so we are pleased to see him back.

“He is a quality player, and his 25 tries in 33 matches so far shows the type of player he is.”

Erasmus expected the All Blacks to come out firing in Soweto.

“We know how it felt after the first match in Johannesburg, and such a result really galvanises a team, so we have no doubt that they will go full-out to win this Test match before the series finale in the US next week,” he said.

“They are one of the two best teams in the world and based on experience, they never give up, as we saw last weekend, so this will undoubtedly be another epic encounter between the sides.

“After two games, we are both into hard Test rugby mode, and we have a good idea of what to expect from one another, so it is going to be another grind of a match.”

Springbok team: Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Replacements: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok

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