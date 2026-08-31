Regional Dirt Oval Championship ends in thrilling finale at PEOTR

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Malcolm Els, putting in a consistent performance, secured the sought-after Driver of the Day award

The engines roared, the dirt flew, and the championship battles went right down to the wire as the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship reached its dramatic conclusion at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) on Saturday night.

Despite strong winds and bitterly cold conditions, a small but enthusiastic crowd braved the elements to witness the final chapter of a championship that has delivered plenty of close racing and determined performances.

With several top contenders choosing to sit out the final round as they turn their attention towards the upcoming National Championships at PEOTR on September 25 and 26, the championship standings were given one final shake-up.

While the official results are still in the process of being ratified, several championship outcomes are already becoming clear.

It was a memorable night for Johan Schoeman, who did enough to secure championship honours in both the 1600 Stock Saloons and Heavy Metal categories.

Schoeman’s achievement highlights the consistency required to come out on top over an entire regional championship, where every point can ultimately prove decisive.

In the V8 American Saloons, Juan Roesstorff made the most of the absence of Pieta Victor, cruising to overall honours on the night.

His victory could also have a significant impact on the final championship order, with Deon Verster potentially moving into second place once the standings are confirmed.

The Hot Rods once again provided plenty of interest, with Dawid Grundlingh doing enough to consolidate his championship lead.

Malcolm Els also enjoyed an impressive evening, moving into second place in the championship standings.

Els’s performance was consistent enough to earn him the coveted Driver of the Day award — a fitting reward for a driver who kept delivering throughout the evening.

Few championship battles were as closely contested as the 2.1 Modified Saloons, where Shawn du Preez arrived at the final round holding a slender one-point advantage.

With everything still to play for, Du Preez kept his composure and brought his car home in second place.

That result should be enough to see him crowned the overall championship winner, subject to the final ratification of the standings.

In the 1660 Modified Saloon class, Jason Drake arrived at PEOTR with one objective: to finish the championship on top, and he certainly made his intentions clear.

Drake came out with guns blazing, taking the overall win on the night and doing enough to ensure that the regional championship would be his.

With the regional championship now reaching its conclusion, the attention shifts rapidly towards the next major challenge.

The scheduled meeting at Victory Raceway on September 5 has been cancelled, allowing drivers and teams additional time to prepare for the upcoming national championships.

Class results:

Junior Hot Rods: 1 Ziaan du Plessis (D323), 2 Anrico van Niekerk (C11), 3 Jordan Geddes (C115)

1600 Stock Saloons: 1 Johan Schoeman (C93), 2 Warren Dawson (C123), 3 Niel Herselman (E66)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Jason Drake (C126), 2 Zaine Knickelbein (B145), 3 Pieter le Roux (E777)

Hot Rods: 1 Piet Scheepers (C23), 2 Malcolm Els (EC85), 3 Donal Theron (SA2)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1 JP du Plessis (D321), 2 Shawn du Preez (E13), 3 Damon Miles (E7)

Classic 6s: 1 Jonathan van Vuuren (C721), 2 Zane van Wyk (C24), 3 Willie Matthee (C740)

Heavy Metals: 1 Jaco Aylward (E20), 2 Gordon Ascaray (C178)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 2 Johnny Weitz (C66), 3 Deon Verster (EC93)

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