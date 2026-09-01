In-form Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix

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Team Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, on Sunday.

Marc Marquez claimed a dominant victory at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday, with Pedro Acosta finishing second and Marco Bezzecchi third.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marquez has a strong record at the MotorLand circuit and climbed to second in the overall standings behind Jorge Martin, who came fifth.

Marquez trails his compatriot by just 19 points, knocking Italian Bezzecchi down to third, 24 points behind Martin.

It was Marquez’s fourth win of the season, all of those coming within the last six races as he reignited his title bid in spectacular fashion, and a sixth victory from six races for Ducati in Aragon between sprints and Grands Prix.

“Once I got the lead, I put my foot down and turned up the pressure and opened the gap so that there would be no doubt about victory,” Marquez, who finished 1.754 seconds clear of the field, said.

Aprilia riders Bezzecchi and Martin started well and took a 1-2 but Marquez quickly repassed Martin to move into second.

Bezzecchi built a lead of eight-tenths ahead but Marquez snatched the lead on lap six at Turn 15, the pair brushing wheels out of the corner, allowing Pedro Acosta in to snatch second.

“I heard Marc Marquez’s engine when we were side by side on the straight, but with his experience and the extra power of his bike he was able to get the better of me,” Bezzecchi said.

“It is a shame I lost second straight away to Pedro.

“I would have preferred to fight harder for runner-up but I am still very happy.”

Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli both crashed out, while Raul Fernandez retired to the garage.

Marquez extended his advantage to more than a second on lap 14 and continued to pull away from Acosta, stretching it to 1.4sec by lap 16 and finishing nearly 1.8sec ahead.

Marc’s brother, Alex, came in fourth, ahead of Martin, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is fourth overall.

Injured Japanese rider Ai Ogura did not compete and dropped to fifth in the standings.

SA’s Brad Binder finished 10th for KTM. — AFP

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