Mthatha boxers commemorate boxing club’s 30th anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simpiwe Konkco, in a fight against Mdantsane's Nkosinathi Joyi, will be one of the Mthatha boxers at the Khulani Boxing Club anniversary on Saturday.

Mthatha’s best boxers will retrace their steps to where it all started when they converge on Ngangelizwe township to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khulani Boxing Club on Saturday.

The club has produced a slew of top boxers who went on to win world and national titles, including Simpiwe Konkco, Athenkosi Dumezweni, Sikho Nqothole, Bangile Nyangani and many others.

Konkco remains the only one to win the SA and IBO mini-flyweight titles , falling short in a WBC title challenge to Thai legend Chayaphon Moonsri, while Dumezweni reigned supreme as the SA junior-bantamweight monarch and became a world title contender.

Nqothole has qualified to challenge for the IBF junior-bantamweight title held by Australian Andrew Moloney after beating Englishman Charlie Edwards in May.

Nyangani dethroned and later surrendered the SA mini-flyweight title to Siyakholwa Kuse, who went on to win the WBC crown, becoming the first in the province to do so.

Though the boxers achieved success after seeking greener pastures in Johannesburg, their roots with Khulani remain entrenched.

The celebrations will feature other activities to make the day extra special.

Club owner Mthetho Dumezweni, who is regarded as one of the pioneers of boxing development in the region, said the event dubbed “Rise and Shine In Style” would involve netball and street ball matches as well as a fun run from the Mthatha Youth Centre, where he is a personal trainer to Ngangelizwe.

“Other activities will include awareness programmes by institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority advising people on the steps to take when their cases are ignored by police, a fingerprint section warning people about the dangers of polluting crime scenes and a whole lot of other things,” he said.

“The event stretches far beyond a boxing celebration but involves other social and community activities.”

Other activities will be performances by cultural groups, poetry and gymnastics.

However, boxing will take centre stage when Konkco, Nqothole, Dumezweni and Nyangani deliver speeches to motivate young boxers.

Popular gospel singer Bethusile Mcinga, who used the club when he prepared for his exhibition bout with radio personality Mafa Bavuma, will also be on hand to serenade the occasion with music performances.

The club, which still nurtures talent such as Kamva Ntuli, who won a gold medal at the national elite championships in Cape Town, and Ayabonga Soqaka, who claimed silver, will showcase its talent pool when its boxers compete in 15 bouts against their peers from the OR Tambo region.

A slew of companies involving government departments with the rural economic section from the OR Tambo District Municipality, are some of the partners for the event.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch