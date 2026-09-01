Village amateur bodybuilder Ntanyana aims for national colours and beyond

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Competitors, from left, Sandile Ntanyana, Siyabonga Makhubo and Modiko Sethela at the SA Champs for Amateur Bodybuilding in Cape Town recently.

While bodybuilding may not be popular among village folk, Sandile Ntanyana, from Nyanisweni in Dimbaza, wants to change the narrative and has set his eyes on getting national colours in the sport.

Ntanyana hopes that level of potential achievement will inspire many from his village to follow the same path.

Eventually, he would like to win overall at the SA Championships and qualify for the world championships.

He is sculpting his way to that final destination and has his journey cut out.

He was among the podium finishers at the SA Body Building Champs for Amateur Men’s Physique under 178cm category in Cape Town recently.

It is an experience Ntanyana wants to build on after being beaten by Gauteng’s Siyabonga Makhubo.

“I brought the best package on stage, but I was a bit disappointed because I wanted to take first place and win overall,” Ntanyana said.

“I have to push myself more for the next competition.

“I’m the only person in my village doing this sport, and I want to inspire the young ones.

“Bodybuilding teaches you a lot that you must sacrifice if you want something and push hard, and it makes you strong physically, mentally and emotionally.

“So it plays a big role in your life other than just being a sport.

“My goals for bodybuilding are to win overall at the SA Championships and go to the world champs where I’ll obtain my Protea colours,“ he said.

Ntanyana’s voyage in the sport started in Qonce.

Unusually, unlike other bodybuilders whose inspiration is sparked by ex-international and local competitors, his stimulus is Tumi Seeco, a South African fitness coach and Instagram gymnastics influencer.

Watching videos and posts of the well-crafted Seeco made him take weight training seriously to replicate his physique.

But then he transitioned into bodybuilding.

His first show was the Sunfest in Gqeberha, where he achieved first place a few years ago.

Since that confidence boost, he has gone on to win at the provincials.

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