WSU All Blacks face payment delays despite league win

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The WSU All Blacks team during the Varsity Shield in 2026.

Despite recently winning the Border Super League with games to spare, the WSU All Blacks have done so with ongoing delays in meal allowances and player payments, as well as inadequate access to essential player welfare supplies such as off-field strapping.

In a letter written to the Dispatch, the team alleged that since May they have been mistreated by the institution’s top management, with some players finding themselves going months without receiving payments expected as per their agreements.

The team said the first concerns related to the May meal allowance after the Varsity Shield.

They said some students had to travel back to their respective campuses without receiving the expected money.

This created a difficult situation for student-athletes as some players were relying on National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) support, while others did not have NSFAS funding at all.

The May payment was eventually received in June, the players said.

However, they say they waited throughout July, but did not receive the expected payment for that period.

“There was also no communication regarding when the payment would be made,” the letter stated.

They said the next payment was only received on August 7.

As a result, players are currently concerned that they are two months [June and July] behind on payments, while another month approaches.

“This leaves players uncertain about when they will receive the money owed to them and how they are expected to manage their daily expenses in the meantime,” they said.

“Last week Friday, we were promised that two months’ outstanding payments would be paid, and we were further promised that another month would be paid this week.

“However, as of now, nothing has been received.

“What is particularly concerning is that we have also been told that we are acting as though we are ‘entitled to money that is not even ours’.

“We strongly disagree with this statement. We are not asking for money that does not belong to us.

“We are asking for the allowances we were promised and that are due to us according to the arrangements made with the players.

“Many of the players depend on these payments for basic needs such as food, transport and other living expenses.

“The continued delays and lack of clear communication have therefore placed many players in a difficult position.”

Inquiries were sent to the university’s communications team on Friday.

It committed to meeting Monday’s deadline.

But on Monday, it referred inquiries to the institution’s chief financial officer, Morgan Nhiwatiwa.

Attempts to reach Nhiwatiwa were unsuccessful.

By the time of publication on Monday, the players said they had not been paid.

The All Blacks play Fort Beaufort in a triple header at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane this weekend.

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