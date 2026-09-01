WSU All Blacks players receive overdue payments after delay

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The WSU All Blacks team during the Varsity Shield in 2026.

The payment issue involving the iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu men’s rugby outfit, the All Blacks, has been resolved, team personnel and the institution confirmed on Tuesday.

It was reported at the start of the week that the All Blacks team were facing challenges that included unpaid player payments and inadequate access to essential welfare supplies such as off-field strapping.

The team alleged the institution was two months behind in terms of player payments.

“Many of the players depend on these payments for basic needs such as food, transport and other living expenses,” they said in a letter to the Dispatch at the weekend.

The IWS communications team said the varsity had sorted out the outstanding payment matter.

“The players were paid on Monday. The [outstanding] balance was also paid to them. We will close this chapter as it is,” it said.

The team acknowledged that its players received a payment of R1,600, which reflected in some accounts at about 8pm on Monday.

The remainder of the R1,600 payments was received on Tuesday morning.

The All Blacks play Fort Beaufort in a triple header at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane this weekend.

They have already secured the Border Super League title with two games to spare.

Border Rugby said they were planning to hand over the prizes to the Super and Premier League winners on Saturday.

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Daily Dispatch