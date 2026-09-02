Grieving Tete family grateful for support after tragedy

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SA is mourning the passing of boxing champion Zolani Tete who was killed recently in Mdantsane

The family of slain former two-time world champion Zolani Tete joined Boxing SA to express gratitude for the support they received after his death.

Tete, 38, was buried at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the weekend after he was gunned down at his NU17 home a week earlier.

His funeral, which received special provincial state Category 2 status, drew mourners from across the country, including government officials and boxing stakeholders.

Though Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane could not attend, he sent MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe as his representative.

After Tete died, BSA’s top brass set up a week-long camp in KuGompo City, with chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka and his second-in-command, Mandla Ntlanganiso, involved in activities such as the memorial service and funeral arrangements.

Lejaka, who led a boxing delegation to Tete’s NU12 home a day after his death, said the boxing regulatory body needed to stand by the boxer’s family side throughout the grieving period.

“To BSA and the broader sports sector, losing Zolani Tete feels completely unreal, especially losing him in the manner it did,” he said.

Lejaka and Ntlanganiso were joined by BSA board chair Ayanda Khumalo on the day of the funeral to ensure proceedings ran smoothly in one of the saddest moments for the sport.

With Tete’s children, father Zolile and manager Mlandeli Tengimfene overwhelmed with grief, BSA officials were seen comforting them as the country bid farewell to one of the best boxing products.

Tete, who cut his teeth as a 12-year-old in Daily Dispatch amateur tournaments organised in partnership with Sondelani Sports, rose to prominence, capturing his first piece of silverware by stopping Indonesian Vicky Tahumil in three rounds to win the lightly regarded WBF flyweight title at 19 years old.

He later won IBF junior bantamweight and WBO bantamweight titles as his career blossomed in the UK, where he was under top promoter Frank Warren.

Tete was scheduled to make a ring return on November 29 after completing a four-year ban, which he vehemently challenged to no avail.

Tengimfene, who enjoyed a father-like relationship with the boxer, said it would take time to accept that Tete was gone forever.

“To me, everything is still unreal and the fact that a week has passed without talking to Zolani is another situation I am battling to comprehend,” he said.

“But I must thank the support we have received together with Zolani’s family since this blow struck.

“Starting from the government for honouring Zolani with a state funeral and BSA for dropping everything to be with us throughout.

“This gave us strength to deal with the tragedy.”

Tengimfene admitted that he had since started therapy sessions to deal with the tragedy.

He confirmed that the family had been approached with suggestions to name some Mdantsane landmarks and tournaments after Tete.

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