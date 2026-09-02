St George’s Park set for bumper cricket season

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Women’s Test cricket will return to Dafabet St George’s Park for the first time in 66 years when the Proteas host India from December 9 to 12

Cricket fans in the Eastern Cape are in for a bumper summer, with a packed programme of international, domestic and franchise cricket set to bring plenty of action to St George’s Park and venues across the province.

From the Proteas men’s and women’s teams to the Warriors and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the months ahead promise a season filled with major fixtures for local supporters to look forward to.

In what will be a cracking summer of cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay, four international matches are scheduled at Dafabet St George’s Park during the 2026/2027 season.

It begins in October when the Proteas men face Australia in a Test from October 18 to 22, before returning for a one-day international against Bangladesh on December 4.

The spotlight then switches to the women’s game, with India playing a Test before Australia visit on March 27 for an ODI.

The Proteas women will face India in a one-off Test from December 9 to 12, marking the return of women’s Test cricket to the iconic venue for the first time since they played England from December 2 to 5 in 1960.

While the international fixtures will bring some of the world’s leading players to the Bay, local supporters will also have plenty to look forward to as the Dafabet Warriors enter the new domestic season with momentum.

The Warriors enjoyed a successful 2025/2026 campaign, winning the CSA T20 title in a dramatic super over against Boland before reaching the final of the four-day competition.

With the squad already in preseason training, they will no doubt be looking to build on that success in 2026/2027.

The new domestic structure will see Robin Peterson’s men compete in the expanded Pro20 Cup, 1st Class Series (red-ball competition) and Dafabet Pro50, adding to an already packed calendar.

The excitement will reach fever pitch in January when the fifth season of the Betway SA20 gets under way, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape again looking to make their home ground a fortress.

Away from the field, significant investment and upgrades have been taking place as the venue continues its modernisation programme while attempting to preserve its historic character.

The Freilinghaus Stand (Old Stand), home to the renowned St George’s band, is undergoing a major facelift, including the replacement of its old asbestos roof.

A revolutionary drop-in pitch has been installed alongside the existing pitches, representing another significant step in the venue’s modernisation while maintaining its ability to meet international standards.

For a venue steeped in more than 160 years of cricket history, the coming season offers a blend of tradition, innovation and elite competition, with supporters able to watch some of the world’s best players across all formats.

From the return of women’s Test cricket to the city after 66 years, to the arrival of another SA20 season and the Warriors’ pursuit of further silverware, St George’s Park is preparing for a memorable year. — Additional reporting by EP Cricket

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