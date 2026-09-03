All Blacks drop veteran hooker Taylor for third Springboks Test

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Hooker Asafo Aumua will start for the All Blacks against the Springboks in Soweto on Saturday

New Zealand have dropped veteran hooker Codie Taylor for the third rugby Test against SA in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 35-year-old forward did not impress in the 33-26 second Test loss to the Springboks in Cape Town last Saturday.

Several of his lineout throws were intercepted, and he was replaced soon after halftime by Asafo Aumua, who proved more effective.

Aumua is promoted to the starting lineup in place of 111-cap Taylor, who does not make the match-day 23.

Samisoni Taukei’aho is the reserve hooker.

Head coach Dave Rennie has made two other changes to the starting XV in a series locked at 1-1 with two matches to come. The All Blacks won the first Test 33-16 in Johannesburg.

Lock Sam Darry, who did not feature in the previous two Tests, replaces Fabian Holland, a try-scorer in the Johannesburg Test, who is among the replacements.

The other alteration is in the back row, with blindside flank Simon Parker demoted and his place going to Peter Lakai, who impressed off the bench in previous Tests.

Loose forward Wallace Sititi also comes on to the bench.

Reserve scrumhalf Kyle Preston is set to play in his seventh consecutive tour match.

The axing of Taylor reduces to seven the number of All Blacks starters in all six Tests this season.

They are fullback Damian McKenzie, wing Will Jordan, inside centre Jordie Barrett, flyhalf Ruben Love, scrumhalf Cam Roigard, flank Luke Jacobson and No 8 and captain Ardie Savea.

Before travelling to SA for their first extended tour in the country in 30 years, New Zealand beat France, Italy and Ireland in the inaugural Nations Championship.

A number of All Blacks will achieve milestone appearances on Saturday, including McKenzie (80th cap), Jordan (60th) and lock Tupou Vaa’i (50th).

After the showdown at the 92,000-seat Soccer City Stadium on the outskirts of Johannesburg, the series moves to the US with Baltimore hosting the final Test on September 12.

The New Zealand squad is (15-1): Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter; Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai; Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i; Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, George Bower. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby — AFP