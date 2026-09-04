Mdantsane’s Gijana chases gold at Russia championships

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Lukho Gijana is given a send-off by trainers Xolani Siwisa, left, and Lunga Sekonyela ahead of his camp in Pretoria.

Mdantsane’s hot amateur prospect, Lukho Gijana, left this week to join his teammate Arion Fraser for a camp in Pretoria to prepare for the Eurasian Dauria Cup in Russia starting on Tuesday.

Gijana, a three-time gold medallist at the national championships (the most recent one in Cape Town in July), was selected along with Fraser, who hails from Mpumalanga, to represent SA at the championships, which are run by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The 18-year-old will compete at 63.5kg while Fraser will be campaigning at 67kg in the competition in the Russian city of Chita, which runs until Sunday next week.

Gijana and Fraser, who also won gold in the youth category in Cape Town and was named male boxer of the tournament, started the camp on Wednesday under the tutelage of team coach Johannes Prinsloo.

They leave for Russia on Friday.

The SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) said the two boxers were selected to give them experience at international championships.

“We hope they will use the opportunity to make a name for themselves while building their international pedigree,” it said.

Gijana and Fraser will be looking to emulate the achievement of Ayabonga Meko of KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), who won a gold medal at the championships in the 57kg category a year ago.

Sanabo, which previously drew flak for continuing to participate in IBA championships, defended the allegiance, insisting it afforded SA boxers the chance to compete internationally.

The SA amateur structure (now called open boxing) has joined World Boxing to ensure the country’s boxers are eligible to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, though it retained its membership of the IBA.

Its loyalty to the IBA paved the way for the partnership with the Russian Boxing Federation, which is organising the event again this year.

The Russian event marks the first time the SA boxing team is competing at an international championship since its dismal performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in August, when its four boxers failed to win a single bout.

Gijana’s trainer, Lunga “Dokes” Sekonyela, had no doubt that his charge would leave his mark at the championships.

“This boy fears nothing, and I am confident of his chances in Russia,” he said.

“The fact that another SA boxer triumphed at the championships when Skorobho [Meko] won gold is serving as motivation for Gijana to also leave his mark.”

Sanabo vice-president Lwandiso Kwababana said Gijana and Fraser were selected due to their impressive run at the national championships.

“We are giving opportunities to our youngsters to prove themselves as we build a strong team on all fronts.”

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