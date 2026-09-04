Proteas out to rectify Namibia defeat

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Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin has played down the suggestion of a psychological block ahead of Friday’s final group match against Namibia.

But he admits the Proteas have plenty to rectify after losing their opening game of the FNB T20 International Series in Windhoek.

Fortuin said they were beaten by the better side in their first meeting, with Namibia adapting better to the conditions and making the necessary adjustments.

“There are no excuses for that loss, and we’ll be looking to rectify that, not only putting in good performances, but also getting some good momentum going into the last couple of matches,” Fortuin said.

SA responded strongly since that opening-day defeat, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets 24 hours later before producing an even more complete 43-run victory over the same opponents on Tuesday.

The latest win secured the Proteas’ place in Sunday’s final and continued the improvement of a young side gaining valuable international experience.

SA posted 185/7 on Tuesday, led by Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s career-best 94 off 51 balls and Dewald Brevis’s aggressive 41 from 27.

Fortuin then claimed 4/24, and Duan Jansen 3/21 as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 142.

Brevis has been one of the Proteas’ most influential batters throughout the tournament, having also smashed 75 from 32 balls in the first win over Zimbabwe.

Pretorius, meanwhile, has grown into his role as the series has progressed, with his career-best score of 94 earning him Player- of-the-Match honours and underlining the potential of the young opener.

Fortuin has been encouraged by the depth in the group, with different players stepping up at crucial moments.

He noted the performances of Brevis and Pretorius, saying both were exceptional players capable of producing against the best teams in the world.

“It’s nice to see guys stand up at the big times of the game. It’s nice to see different guys stand up as well,” he said.

Fortuin has embraced the responsibility of assuming captaincy, describing it as a privilege rather than something he sees as a natural progression from domestic cricket.

His approach to leadership is centred around giving players responsibility while building an understanding within the group.

“It’s a learning experience. I’m not the complete captain,” he said.

“I’ll never claim to be the complete captain, and we’ll always be learning, the same as players and as individuals.”

He believes the squad’s alignment in terms of their goals has strengthened communication and trust on and off the field.

Having already secured qualification for the final on Sunday, Fortuin’s charges can use the contest to assess combinations, build confidence and address the shortcomings exposed in their opening defeat.

For now, however, his message is clear: there is no psychological baggage, only a desire to correct the mistakes and carry stronger momentum into the business end of the series.

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