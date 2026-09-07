Bungu breaks through with stunning Tony Viljoen Marathon victory

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Awonke Bungu cruises past the 21km runners along the N6 on his way to winning the Tony Viljoen Border Masters Marathon.

Masters age-group races are always fairly complex, given that they are run in categories spanning five-year age gaps, and few observers are aware of who is who and in which age category they are competing in the race up front.

In 2026, the organisers of the Tony Viljoen Marathon gave a meaningful overall cash prize purse to the first five male and female runners, as well as through the age categories.

The 2026 edition was always going to be a tough assignment, with 2,120 runners in the 42.2km standard marathon and another 914 in the Glacier Half Marathon on an already busy and damp N6.

The highlight of the day was probably the winning time in the men’s marathon, which was the fastest set in the accepted age groups for prize money, for 35 years and up.

In 2025, Khaya Gqwetha, of Vukani Multi Sport, won in 2 hrs 21 min 40 sec, and in 2026, Awonke Bungu, in the 35-39 age category and making a first appearance in the colours of Easy Equities Born2Run, recorded an impressive 2:18:41 to win by a comfortable three minutes and three seconds over second-placed Perfect Dlamini of Hollywood AC, who ran 2:21:44 and won the 40-44 category.

For Bungu, this was a surprise performance and a personal best by six minutes and 49 seconds.

Third was Xolisa Ndlumbini, of Transnet Port Terminals, in 2:22:57, followed by 2025’s winner Gqwetha, in 2:24:01.

Both men were in the 40-44 group, while Menzi Ndaba, of Hollywood AC, was fifth and second in the 35+ category, posting 2:25:43.

In the women’s race, it felt as though there was a prolonged wait for a winner; however, when they came, the first six were all across the finish line within a period of a few seconds over four minutes.

Overall 2025 winner Theresa Buchner made it two in a row, crossing in 3:11:09 ahead of Chantell Cloete in 3:12:45, Caroline Toich in 3:13:36, Zipho Ngidi in 3:15:07, Dineo Manamela in 3:15:24 and Bunisiwe Manyika-Jako in 3:15:42.

Buchner was 7:02 off her pace from 2025, but still won her 40-44 year age group as well, with Cloete second, Manamela third and Jako fourth.

Toisch does not run in an age group as she is still below 35, and Ngidi was first in the 35-39 category.

Simone Whittington and Karen Davis were the top two women in the 45-49 age group in 3:35: 47 and 3:36:35, respectively.

Bubbles Maqoqa and Carol Tinhoff squared up in the 50-54 women’s race with times of 2:41:58 and 2:49:34, and in the 55-59 it was Hleaziphi Ncanyiyana and Stephanie Kretrzmann in 3:49:09 and 4:00:30, respectively.

Sharon Bosch was first in the 60+ category, with Elsabe de Klerk taking the older 65+ events.

Winners of other men’s age groups included Haven Hills AC runner Brian Botha, who has been prevalent in the 45-49 clashes, winning in 2:43:32.

Patrick Makasi, from Komani Runners, in the 50-54 and Mcebisi Nonjola, of Aliwal Top runners, in 55-59 were first in.

The top 60-64 runner was “running author” Mncedisi Dlova in 3:02:32, with Ntsikelelo Matshbe in 3:27:58.

The 70+ year-old categories were filled with visitors to the province, with Cheetahs runner Mongesi Novokoza, Mike Nunan of Kowie Striders and Alan Robb from Germiston Callies sharing the spoils in the 70-74 contest.

Graham Channon took the 75-79 race and Mark Headbush the 80+. Both are from Achilles AC.

Meanwhile, the Glacier half marathon was won by Owen Tshibo, now running for Hollywood AC, in 69:56.

Sinokhanyo Dumaxaka ran 71:50, and Alex Rossouw, all running in an open category, followed.

Siyabulela Madlavana, of Nedbank, ran 73:53 to win in the 50-54 age category, followed by Tiaan Jacobs, of Easy Equities Born2Run, who runs in the 35-39 group and Mpila Vusumzi, of Real Gijimas, who was the second 50- 54-year-old.

Viwe Boya, in the open category, followed in 79:58, highlighting his club Khulani AC, while Christophe Bernardie, of Nedbank, running in the 55-59 age group, finished 10th overall.

The first 60+ runner was Rowan Fetting in 1:44:58; the first 70+ Mike Forbes, on the comeback trail in search of running the 100th Comrades, and anchoring all the age groups were Rob Joiner, Geoff Preston and Jimmy Ainslie in the 75-79 group, for now.

Caryn Lategan, a late withdrawal from the marathon, won the women’s section in 80:43, while her sister Lauren Ranger finished second in 83:07.

Andrea Ranger, also of Easy Equities Born2Run, was third in 89:49, with all three women in the same age group, while Unetsie Steenberg-Botha, yet another member of the same club, finished fourth overall and first in the 45:49 age group.

Michelle Conroy won the 50+ in 95:46, and Hester Ferrezuello, back from a few niggles, the 60+ in 1:41:30, while Michelle Whittington was first in the 70+ in 2:33:25.

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