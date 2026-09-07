Chippa-Sundowns clash stripped from Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

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Chippa United's Koketso Mohlometsi displays his skills against Milford FC during their match at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Football fans were dealt a hammer blow when the Premier Soccer League ruled that Chippa United’s home game against Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa United’s management confirmed the news via a social media statement late on Monday afternoon, making this the second high-profile fixture moved away from the Fifa World Cup 2010 venue this season.

In August, the Chilli Boys were forced to play their home league game against Orlando Pirates, and also the one against Richards Bay, away because of maintenance to both their home venues, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha and the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City.

The venues were deemed to be unavailable until the end of September.

Oddly, Chippa announced on August 25 that both venues had been approved by the PSL to host further home games.

The club has now asked the PSL if the match could be played in KuGompo City and are awaiting approval of the request.

“Chippa United FC regrets to inform its supporters that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has not met the PSL’s required criteria to host our Betway Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns FC on Saturday, September 12 2026,” the club statement said.

“Following the PSL’s inspection, the stadium was not approved due to concerns regarding the condition and maintenance of the playing surface.

“The match will therefore no longer be played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“We sincerely apologise to our supporters, particularly those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the match in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Further information regarding the venue and existing tickets will be communicated once confirmation has been received from the PSL.”

The Mandela Bay Development Agency, the stadium operator, also expressed its disappointment at not being able to host Saturday’s fixture.

A media release issued by MBDA marketing, communication and investment promotion manager Nicole Klokow confirmed the stripping of the game.

“The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that Saturday’s fixture between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns will not be taking place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“While this is disappointing news for our supporters, we respect the league’s decision and remain committed to supporting the competition’s schedule,” Klokow said.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has recently completed the installation of a new playing surface as part of its ongoing commitment to world-class facilities following a successful Springboks vs Barbarians clash.

“The pitch had to undergo intensive restoration ahead of the PSL releasing the season plan.

“We are confident that the venue is ready to host future matches and provide the best possible experience for players and fans.

“We understand the frustration this change may cause, and we share in the disappointment.

“Our focus now is on welcoming teams and supporters back for upcoming fixtures and ensuring that every match hosted here reflects the standards expected of a premier venue.”

Chippa’s final scheduled home league fixture at the Bay stadium is against Kaizer Chiefs on November 28.

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