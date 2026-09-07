Historic day at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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Michael Stephen in the Scuderia Scribante Ford Capri Perana being chased by the Ford Escort of Louis Powell

Aldo Scribante Raceway turned back the clock in spectacular fashion when an impressive gathering of historic, classic and retro machinery descended on the circuit, treating motorsport fans to a day packed with nostalgia, noise and flat-out racing.

Along with the visiting Western Province GTI Challenge Series, it was a race day that will be spoken about for years.

With a staggering 54 entries, the organisers were faced with the enviable problem of having too many cars for a single stream.

The field was therefore split into separate A and B streams according to lap times, ensuring that the racing remained close, competitive and safe.

And when the green flag dropped, the sound alone was enough to remind everyone why these cars remain such a special part of SA motorsport.

Fifteen V8-powered machines brought a serious dose of American and SA muscle, their thunderous exhaust notes echoing around the circuit and down the main straight.

Among the biggest attractions were two beautifully restored Ford Sierra XR8s, both former Willie Hepburn machines.

Local hero Aldo Scribante took the wheel of one, while KwaZulu-Natal visitor Oliver Broome brought the second XR8 to the party.

The Chevrolet Can-Ams were equally spectacular.

Three of the brutal machines had the crowd firmly on their feet as Rudolf de Vos, Franco Donadio and Matthew Gudmanz unleashed them around the circuit.

The Ford faithful were not left disappointed either, with 12 Ford Escorts, a host of Ford Capris, Fairlanes, Mustangs and a collection of other classic muscle cars adding even more colour and character to the grid.

The Ford Escort battles produced plenty of entertainment, with the compact machines throwing themselves into the corners and proving that age is no barrier to speed.

Nick Davidson produced one of the standout performances of the day in his Zakspeed Escort, where his consistency and determined driving throughout the event earned him the coveted Driver of the Day accolade.

Davidson was also involved in a particularly entertaining battle for line honours, keeping the pressure on throughout the day as the Escorts, Mustangs and other historic machinery fought for class supremacy.

The Retro Classic Cars added another fascinating dimension to the programme, with everything from lightweight Lotus machinery to Porsche and Corvette power taking to the track.

The EP Modified Saloons delivered a completely different brand of entertainment, with a strong contingent of visiting drivers joining the local competitors.

When the dust settled, it was Ian Riddle who emerged as the star of the show, taking overall honours in his VW SupaPolo.

Riddle was anything but comfortable at the front, however, with Gerald Beech applying relentless pressure in his Chevrolet Camaro.

The pair provided a compelling battle at the sharp end of the field, with neither driver willing to surrender an inch.

Class results:

Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge

Class A: 1 Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Can-Am), 2 Franco Donadio (Chevrolet Can-Am), 3 Michael Hitchcock (Ford Mustang)

Class B: 1 Louis Powell (Ford Escort), 2 Nick Davidson (Ford Escort), 3 Aldo Scribante (Ford Sierra XR8)

Class C: 1 Steven Phillips (BMW E36), 2 Rane Berry (Nissan Skyline), 3 Tom Hugo (Nissan Skyline)

Class D: 1 Pat Fourie (Nissan Maxima), 2 Sydney Lippstreu (Toyota Celica)

Class E: 1 Johann Coetzer (Ford Escort), 2 Johan Marais (Opel Rekord), 3 Brent Watts (Ford Escort)

Class X: 1 Deon Conradie (Toyota Conquest RSI), 2 Brendan Smith (Ford Escort), 3 Daniel Lotter (Ford Escort)

Retro Classic Cars: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 2 Andrew Honeywell (Porsche 944), 3 Robin Forbes (Chevrolet Corvette Stingray)

All Ford Race: 1 Michael Stephen (Ford Capri Perana), 2 Michael Hitchcock (Ford Mustang), 3 Nick Davidson (Ford Escort)

300cc Motorcycles: 1 Brandon Willemse

600cc Motorcycles: 1 Zander Taljaard, 2 Jordan Saayman

Street & Fine Cars: 1 Quinsley Sale (Honda Jazz), 2 Arnold Lambert (Ford Anglia), 3 Tania Wagner (VW Polo)

EP Regional Saloons

Class B: 1 Ian Riddle (VW SupaPolo), 2 Gerald Beech (Chevrolet Camara), 3 Elan Buchman (VW SupaPolo)

Class C: 1 Paul Berry (BMW E36), 2 Kelsey Davidson (VW SupaPolo), 3 Johan Nel (BMW E36)

Class D: 1 Duncan Phillips (BMW E36 328i), 2 Greg Forward (BMW 328), 3 Mark Els (BMW E36)

Class E: 1 Kiesha Potgieter (Audi A3), 2 Raymond Redinger (Porsche 924), 3 Peter Schultz (Opel Super Car)

Class F: 1 Riaan van Vuuren (VW Polo), 2 Michael Beukman (VW Polo)

Class X: 1 Zack Groenewald (BMW E36), 2 Shane Justus (VW Golf Mk1), 3 Zac Laden (BMW E36)

Western Province GTI Challenge

Class A: 1 Jurie Swart jnr (VW Polo), 2 Daniel Munna (VW Polo 6R), 3 Clinton Bezuidenhout (VW Polo)

Class B: 1 Nur Abass (VW Polo), 2 Daniel Sandenbergh (VW Polo), 3 Craig du Toit (VW Jetta Mk2)

Class C: 1 Dillon Joubert (VW Golf Mk1), 2 Ross Schroder (VW Golf Mk1), 3 Devon Dreyer (VW Golf Mk1)

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