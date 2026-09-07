Proteas down Zimbabwe to claim T20 series silverware

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SA captain Bjorn Fortuin bowls during the FNB T20I Series final against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday in Windhoek.

A relentless display of bowling coupled with a maiden international half-century from Jordan Hermann helped SA secure a comfortable 48-run victory and win the FNB T20 International Series final against Zimbabwe in Namibia on Sunday.

Chasing 206, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 157, handing the Proteas the series silverware despite a late flourish with the bat by Brad Evans, who scored a maiden T20I half-century.

Hermann continued to impress in his maiden international series, producing his first half-century as SA posted 205/5 from 20 overs.

Zimbabwe, who snuck into the final after Namibia suffered two defeats in matches five and six, were reduced to 25/4 inside the fourth over.

Ben Curran was caught behind off Eathan Bosch for a duck before Brian Bennett was caught off Duan Jansen for six, both catches completed by Connor Esterhuizen.

Bosch grabbed his second wicket when he dismissed Innocent Kaia for nine, while Jansen removed Wessly Madhevere, caught by Dewald Brevis for six.

Zimbabwe reached the Powerplay on 46/4, with Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl tasked with rebuilding.

The pair provided resistance as Zimbabwe brought up their 50 in the seventh over, but Bjorn Fortuin bowled Burl for 13.

Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani for three before Fortuin removed Raza for 16, leaving the Chevrons at 61/7 inside the 10th over.

Fortuin claimed his third wicket by removing Newman Nyamhuri for seven, before a 52-run partnership between Evans and Kundai Matigimu gave Zimbabwe hope.

However, Matigimu fell to Kwena Maphaka for 19, before Jansen dismissed Blessing Muzarabani.

Evans registered a career-best 56 off 31 balls, including four fours and four sixes, but it was not enough.

Jansen finished with 3/38 from four overs, Fortuin 3/24, Bosch 2/22 from three overs, Maphaka 1/9 from two overs and Subrayen 1/41 from four.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Hermann was the driving force behind SA’s total, producing a composed 53 off 29 balls.

He shared an 84-run opening stand with Esterhuizen, who contributed 32 off 23 balls, including three fours and two sixes, before being caught off Newman Nyamhuri.

Hermann struck eight fours and a six, reaching his maiden international half-century before falling to Evans in the 10th over.

Brevis added a quick-fire 32 off 23 balls with two fours and two sixes before his dismissal in the 17th over, while Rubin Hermann and Jansen ensured a strong finish.

Rubin registered 27 off 16 balls, including three fours and a six, while Jansen hit an unbeaten 23 off 14, including four fours.

Bosch remained unbeaten on seven from four balls.

Nyamhuri took 2/51 from four overs and Evans 2/36 from 3.6 overs.

Raza was their other wicket-taker, finishing with 1/30 from four.

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