‘Super-human’ Alcaraz books US Open quarter-final clash with Shelton

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Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in his round-of-16 match against the US's Tommy Paul at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York on Sunday

REBECCA BRYAN

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz posted his most convincing win in his injury return at the US Open, downing Tommy Paul in straight sets to line up a quarter-final clash with Ben Shelton.

Two-time women’s defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, booking a last-eight date with Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova.

Second-seeded Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since he was sidelined by a right wrist injury in April, looked closer to his brilliant best in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paul, the 20th-seeded American who posed the Spaniard’s sternest test yet.

“I played my game,” Alcaraz said, after unleashing 33 winners as he moved fluidly around the court, thwarting Paul at every turn in the two-hour, 20-minute match.

He’ll face red-hot Shelton — a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas — for a place in the semifinals.

“I tried to play my style,” Alcaraz said.

“Tommy is such a talented player. His shots are dangerous, and sometimes it’s difficult to control the ball when it comes to you.

“I tried to be ready for a battle and tried to be aggressive all the time.”

Alcaraz grabbed the first break of the contest in the final game of a tight first set.

From there he was in control. He broke Paul twice in the second set and again early in the third.

He finished it off with a gutsy hold of serve in which he saved a pair of break points, the second with a swinging forehand volley that he followed with a forehand winner to set up the only match point he needed.

“I’m really happy with the performance today,” Alcaraz said.

Shelton, who needed four sets in each of his first three matches, raised his game to dismantle former world No 3 Tsitsipas in just one hour and 52 minutes.

The American, riding high after a strong August that included a title at the ATP Montreal Masters, blasted a dozen aces and never faced a break point.

“I played a complete match from start to finish,” Shelton, who was looking forward to taking on Alcaraz, said

“The level he’s been playing at is really impressive.

“To not play for five months, then do what he’s done so far this tournament has been superhuman.”

“I think it’s going to be fireworks on Tuesday night,” Shelton said.

Sabalenka kept her bid for a rare US Open three-peat on track with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Taylor Townsend.

The Belarusian, whose world No 1 ranking is on the line in New York, will face a tough quarter-final against sixth-ranked Czech Noskova, who edged dangerous Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Sabalenka needed all of her resolve against the multi-faceted Townsend, whose blistering service returns and net prowess flummoxed the Belarusian star in a first set that opened with five breaks of serve.

But her sustained power and precision proved too much, and after falling behind 3-1 in the second set, she won the last five games to seal the match.

“I was just trying to stay focused on myself and play not only point by point but ball by ball,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m happy I was able to turn around that second set.”

Noskova needed six match points to seal her victory over Kostyuk, failing to convert two in the second set.

“I am more than relieved,” Noskova said. “This match was so tough, emotionally more so than physically.”

American Frances Tiafoe, the 11th seed who has twice reached the semi-finals in Flushing Meadows, booked his quarter-final berth with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over former champion Daniil Medvedev.

“Hell of a match,” Tiafoe said. “I played well when it counted.”

Tiafoe will face compatriot Alex Michelsen for a place in the semi-finals.

Michelsen defeated Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s third seed Jessica Pegula also advanced the US cause.

Pegula, one of the players with a chance to supplant Sabalenka atop the rankings in New York, reached the last eight with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

She will play fellow American Emma Navarro, who defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-2.

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