Truter backs Mosimane to do well in second Bafana stint

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Pitso Mosimane of South Africa during the South African men's national soccer team press conference at SAFA House on September 01, 2026 in Johannesburg.

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has thrown his weight behind new Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane to prosper in the role in his second stint.

Truter also applauded Safa for placing trust in a South African coach for the job, saying that it sent a positive message to local managers.

Mosimane was given a four-year contract and takes over from Belgian Hugo Broos.

He was formally announced as the new coach last week.

Truter believes Mosimane is much more mature this time round compared to a decade ago when he was at the helm.

He believes he has proven himself on the club, continental and international circuits by winning prestigious competitions.

Mosimane has started preparing for the upcoming Afcon qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea later in September.

He released his preliminary squad on Friday, with several new and exciting names on the list.

“I’m behind Pitso not because he is a friend but because he is a local coach,” Truter said.

“I do believe as local coaches we should be given chances to go to the World Cup, go to Afcon and show what we can do.

“Pitso’s track record speaks for itself.

“He has coached some big clubs and won trophies. He knows the majority of the players as well.

“I’m 100% sure he will do well.”

Truter also revealed that his goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had been called up by Nigeria for the Afcon qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau at the end of the month.

Nigeria are yet to publicly announce their squad for the two games.

Despite Chippa having a shaky start in the Betway Premiership and currently being in the bottom half, the Super Eagles have seen enough progress from their shot-stopper.

He had slid down the pecking order for the number one spot in Nigeria due to him being inactive and not having a club in recent months before he rejoined Chippa in July.

“I’m happy for Stanley being called up to the Nigeria team,” Truter said.

“Even though the team are not doing well at the moment, it shows that he’s a quality player.”

Chippa United will next host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 12, before travelling to face TS Galaxy on September 20.

Their following home league fixture is against Kruger United at the Buffalo City Stadium on October 17.

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