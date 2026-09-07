Van Tonder swaps blue and yellow for green and gold

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Madibaz netball captain Juanita van Tonder has been included in the Proteas team to compete in the Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, from September 19 to 26.

Upcoming national star Juanita van Tonder will once again swap blue and yellow for green and gold following her selection for the Proteas squad for the Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi later this month.

The 24-year-old, who is currently competing in the Varsity Netball competition for Mandela University, made her senior international debut in August last year in a test series against Australia.

It was a long wait for the defender who had first been invited to the national trials in 2022.

“When our head coach, Jenny van Dyk, messaged me telling me I was in the travelling team for Kenya, my heart raced immediately,” Van Tonder, who is set to earn her eighth cap for her country, said.

“I was over the moon excited.”

The team that will do duty from September 19 to 26 comprise a new wave of youngsters, and she is excited about exploring different defensive combinations.

While she did not make the final squad four years ago, that experience proved to be a turning point.

“It sparked a fire in me, knowing that it was truly possible and that I could compete against the best,” the Madibaz stalwart said.

“The main lesson that I’ve learnt since stepping onto this level is that the intensity of the game is much higher than you think,” she said, adding that analysing opponents was crucial at international level.

These experiences have helped her no end.

“Mentally, I tell myself that the standard should always be upheld and I need to pull players up around me. I’ve also learnt to read the game faster.”

As a defender, Van Tonder places considerable emphasis on studying her opponents and working out countermeasures during matches.

“I focus on the patterns of play and how to adapt faster to the different shooters on the circuit.”

At the highest level, there must be a balance between physical and mental preparation.

“The mental factor is important to compete against that strength for a full 60 minutes and to keep yourself mentally and tactically in the game and motivated.”

The Gqeberha local is expected to play a leadership role in the Proteas’ defensive unit.

Knowing that she is the senior defender going into the Africa Cup places added pressure on her to learn about and find new combinations within the team.

In the interim, Van Tonder hopes her Madibaz team can bounce back from a tough start to their Varsity Netball campaign when they take on Tuks at Wits in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The team have found it tough to convert opportunities into points this season and are currently at the bottom of the log.

Their most recent game, against CUT on Monday, ended in a 36-41 defeat, and this weekend’s match against the fourth-placed team from Pretoria will not be any easier. - Full Stop Communications

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