Big performances by Dalians at athletics triangular

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The Dale athletics team took second place in the triangular meeting with Selborne and Queen's at Selborne recently.

It was a day of big performances, big moments and plenty of Dale pride when the annual Triangular athletics meeting saw the Dalians go head-to-head with Queen’s College and Selborne last week.

When the final points were counted, Queen’s finished first, Dale second and Selborne third. But for Dale, the overall result only tells part of the story.

Across the age-groups, the athletes produced some outstanding performances, with competitors stepping up when it mattered and showing exactly what they are capable of.

In the U14s, Mbuso Mandeka had a fantastic day, winning the 200m and taking second in the 100m.

Lungaka Mawati dominated the shot put to claim gold, while the U14 relay team also ran strongly to finish second.

The U16s continued the charge. Axola Qabaka was unstoppable in the sprints, taking gold in both the 100m and 200m.

Asemahle Jaji produced one of the standout performances of the meeting, finishing second in the 100m before taking gold in the long jump, triple jump and 110m hurdles.

Over the longer distances, Minehle Tembe showed his class, finishing second in the 1,500m and winning the 3,000m, before helping the team to gold in the relay.

Then came the U19s, where Caleb Smith put together an exceptional performance of his own, winning the 100m, 200m and long jump.

Oluhle Skom also had a busy and impressive day, claiming second in the 110m hurdles and 200m, third in the 400m, and then helping secure gold in the relay.

What makes these performances special isn’t simply the number of medals. It’s the effort behind them: the training sessions, the early mornings, the discipline and the determination to keep improving.

Every athlete who competed contributed to the team effort that saw Dale finish second overall, and every point mattered.

To the medal winners, congratulations. To the relay teams, well done. And to every Dalian who stepped onto the track or into the field and gave everything for the jersey, you can be proud of your efforts.

The podium finishes are worth celebrating, but perhaps even more exciting is seeing the talent, determination and potential within this group of young athletes.

Second overall today — plenty of reasons to believe in tomorrow.

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