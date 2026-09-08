Border cross country athletes bag three golds at altitude

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Border stalwart Hanlie Botha won gold at the SA Cross Country Championships. With her are Theresa Louw (Gauteng North), left, and Elizabeth Maritz (Boland).

Border Athletics’ long-term vision to uplift cross country in the province showed encouraging progress at the South African Cross Country Championships in Pretoria, where its athletes won three gold medals, one individual bronze and a team bronze.

The achievements are significant because they were carried out at altitude.

Hanlie Botha, one of Border’s all-time best athletes and the top woman all-rounder in cross country, road and track, scooped one of the golds, winning her age category in fine style.

Melokuhle Bhaloni, who was selected after winning the Border Championships, won gold in the girls U13 event.

Few pundits would have credited Melokuhle with a chance of taking on a large field of SA’s best in an important age group and winning well.

The third gold went to one of the youngest female athletes.

In the U8 category, Lily-Ann Catherine, who has been a stand-out runner all year, looked in control as she won at the highest level.

Border's Lily-Ann Catherine won the U8 category. (SUPPLIED)

Given Border Athletics’ constant appeals to clubs and schools to focus on women’s and girls’ athletics, these results will be like the proverbial manna from heaven.

In the men’s and boys’ races, doyen of the sport Makaya Masumpa won the bronze medal in the 60+ category.

He has been running competitively since the age of 18.

Winning team competitions takes depth, especially at the South African Championships.

Border’s U11 boys gave it their best, winning the bronze medals in their age group through the efforts of Sesihle Kanqa, Lubilo Dike, Khanyiso Meji and Olwan Solitswayi.

They were beaten only by Gauteng North and Free State, thus taking out some of the strongest provinces.

The Border Cross Country project began at a windswept SA championship in Nelson Mandela Bay and was followed by two previous altitude events.

Border Cross Country chair Vuyo Stoto is delighted by the coming of age.

Border Athletics president Sicelo Pongoma said: “This is the culmination of the years we have been working on the cross country programme, and expanding the league has brought improved competition.

“This was the best Border Athletics performance at the championships over the past five years.”

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