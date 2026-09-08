BRU power struggle erupts over league trophy presentations

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Border Club representative Theo Mvalo, left, with a WSU All Blacks player and Mandisa Mgabadeli, during the Super League trophy and prize presentation at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the weekend.

The power struggle between Border Rugby officials exploded into the open at the weekend over the presentation of trophies and medals to the winners of club rugby competitions, with acting BRU president Asanda Simoyi claiming he had been deliberately sidelined.

Simoyi has since demanded a report by Wednesday from displaced president Theo Mvalo, vice-president Siphokazi Njani, referees’ association chair Sazi Katiya and executive committee member Mandisa Mgabadeli, after presentations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane were done in his absence and “without his knowledge”.

Simoyi was reinstated as the acting president by a court order, forcing Mvalo and his executive, elected in August, out of office.

He insisted that, as the leader and per prior arrangement, he was scheduled to do the trophy presentation to the WSU All Blacks for winning the Super League title in Mdantsane and Rising Stars for their Premier League victory in Kwelerha on the same day.

The All Blacks beat FB United 34-17 in a league match, which doubled as a memorial for the late Sive Tshaka, who played for both teams.

Having already won the title going into the match, the All Blacks were presented with the trophy and a R60,000 cheque by Mvalo before the match, while Simoyi was still doing the honours in Kwelerha for Rising Stars, who beat United Brothers 32-17 to clinch the title.

Simoyi argued the programme was altered with the inclusion of Tshaka’s memorial, which was never communicated to BRU.

“Following the court ruling that reinstated the executive committee under my leadership, the BRU general manager informed the committee on Friday of BRU’s weekend programme, for which I requested medals to be included through funding from the president’s monthly allowance owing to his annulment by court order,” he said.

“It was decided that I would first attend the presentation in Kwelerha while a moment of silence would be observed for Sive Tshaka in the FB United and WSU All Blacks match.”

Simoyi said he was not informed that there would be a Tshaka family presentation involving a trophy as part of the programme.

This was disputed by Njani, one of the officials asked to explain the proceedings.

Njani said the clubs had communicated the memorial to the club representative in the executive, which is Mvalo.

She said Simoyi ignored advice to start with the Super League presentation, then later head to Kwelerha for the Premier League game.

Njani said the reason for that was that Rising Stars had not yet secured the league title, as opposed to WSU, who had already won almost three weeks ago.

Rising Stars were one point behind Lovedale College heading into the final league match against United Brothers.

FB United also insisted the request about using the match against WSU to honour Tshaka was submitted to BRU some time ago.

The club’s president, Mzingisi Douw, said he and iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu had jointly written to Border regarding the proposal in 2025 soon after Tshaka’s passing.

He said the proposal was given the green light this year.

Douw said they were yet to speak to Tshaka’s family regarding Simoyi’s recent statement.

“It’s unfortunate that a good gesture is ruined by the union’s politics,” Douw said.

“Sive’s family loved the memorial so much because they understood that their son touched so many.”

Simoyi issued a statement apologising for the change of the programme in Mdantsane, saying it was not formally submitted to BRU for consideration, nor had it undergone governance processes, vetting procedures and official approval.

Mvalo said he acted in his capacity as club representative, where among the responsibilities was a mandate to represent the clubs.

He disputed Simoyi’s assertion that there was never a decision taken to offer prize money to clubs.

In response to Simoyi’s demand for a report by Wednesday, Mvalo challenged him to identify specific constitutional clauses allegedly breached and submit the matter formally to the executive committee.

Mvalo said he was delighted to ensure there was prize money offered to clubs for the first time in BRU’s existence.

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