Eastern Cape mourns death of legendary boxer Ndaliso

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The Eastern Cape has been dealt another blow after the recent death of former SA featherweight contender Jackie Ndaliso.

Ndaliso, 63, died after a long illness. Both legs had previously been amputated.

He carved a niche in the game when competition was stiffest, with an abundance of talent in the then Cape Province, which stretched from the former Transkei to Cape Town.

Engaging in classic boxing matches against luminary opponents such as Vuyani Mbinda, Zweli Ngcongolo and Sikhumbuzo Nyakathi before challenging Mxhosana Jongilanga for the SA featherweight title, Ndaliso was feared by his adversaries due to his southpaw stance.

He beat Nyakathi for the Cape featherweight title to earn a shot at Jongilanga’s title but fell short via an eighth-round knockout in 1987.

Mbinda, who lost a points decision to Ndaliso, described him as a power puncher who knew how to use his southpaw stance.

“Our bout was evenly balanced before he dropped me in the fifth round, which swung it to his favour,” he said.

“The funny part is, back then we were great friends and former sparring partners, but we had to put that aside when we stepped into the ring.

“I recall after the bout him telling me I had a big punch which was underutilised.”

Ndaliso finished his career with a record of 20 wins, 13 losses and four draws, having fought the best of his area.

Family spokesperson Bonisile Ndaliso said Ndaliso could not accept his second amputation and that it forced him to be regularly admitted to hospital until his death at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

“He had no issue when he was amputated after a car accident, but when his other leg had to be amputated, he struggled to comprehend it,” he said.

Ndaliso is survived by his son and two grandsons.

Mbinda, who heads a programme to honour ex-boxers by establishing facilities such as a museum, bemoaned the neglect of boxing legends.

“I heard that the family and media were even struggling to find a photo of Jackie Ndaliso, yet we are talking about someone who was a household name back in the day.

“This is why we need to conserve the legacy of our ex-boxers through facilities like a museum and other forms of memorabilia.”

The date of the funeral is yet to be decided.

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