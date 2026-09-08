Financial hurdles test EC Deaf Cricket team but they are raring to go for IPT

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After missing the Annual Deaf Cricket Interprovincial tournament in 2025 due to financial constraints, the Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket is determined to navigate similar challenges this year and deliver a spectacle in Bloemfontein this month.

They will be making their debut in the T20 competition at the Tone Steyn Sports Arena from Wednesday, September 24 until Sunday, September 27.

Boland, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Northerns, Northern Cape and Western Province are among the associations involved in the campaign.

The EC team consists of deaf cricket players from various schools in the province, including St Thomas, Sive, Efata and Rueben Birin, and preparations have begun.

But Bongani Rana, the team’s head coach and chair of the EC Deaf Cricket Association, said that due to financial limits and distances, it has been challenging to bring players together for camp.

“But training is happening at Gqeberha, Qonce, Mthatha, where the players are located,” Rana said.

He said that though they will be beginners playing with experienced provinces, they will not back down.

“There are the likes of Western Province and KZN and others who have more than five years at the IPT. We are going there to learn the ropes, and we will take any chance,” he said.

Though they are in high spirits and ready to roll for the Bloem task, Rana said it has been tough getting financial backing from the private sector.

He said over the years they have had to depend on the Deaf CSA (DCSA) grant, which he labelled as “very little”.

“Most of our players are from disadvantaged areas with no facilities. If we had financial backing, our association could have a strong team, and there would be awareness that there’s this sport across the province and other deaf cricket players who are not aware of this team. Would now know and be interested,” Rana said.

He said for the Bloem tour they were raising funds to get the team apparel estimated at R80,000.

“We would appreciate anything we could get.

“We are going to use the DCSA grant for travel and accommodation, which is meant for future cricket development,” he said.

Rana said they must take part in the Bloem tournament and regularly afterwards, as it would increase their chances to be custodians of the tournament.

The EC Deaf team is: Sphamandla Mkhize, Lefalakobo Tlali, Ntando Bizani, Siyamthemba Mbiyake, Thato Parkies, Brandon Alkaster, Bernard Davids, Abongile Williams, Siphelele Neti, Darren Wevers, Elrico Armoed, Bonga Mabindisa, Mihle Mbulal, Bongani Rana (coach), Litha Mabulu (manager).

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