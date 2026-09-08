Mthi vows to prove Mathontsi win was no fluke in rematch clash

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Okuhle Mthi with her manager, Andile Mshumpela, after her victory over Malawian Mphatso Metaudzu at the George Botha Community Sports Centre in Gqeberha

Rising female boxing prospect Okuhle Mthi has accepted the rematch against SA junior-flyweight champion Nozwelethu Mathontsi even though her title will not be at stake.

Mthi will face Mathontsi at the Selborne Park tennis court on September 26 in a rematch of their 2024 clash, which the then four-fight novice won by upset over the 13-bout veteran.

Mthi wanted Mathontsi’s title to be at stake, but organisers instead scheduled the bout over four rounds, with Mthi setting a frenetic pace from the first round.

By the time Mathontsi had figured out her adversary, she was already down on the scores, leading to a split-decision upset loss.

The boxers then experienced mixed fortunes in their following bouts, with Mthi suffering her first loss when she went down to Sibabalwe Gwebityala in a provincial title challenge, while Mathontsi rebounded with a split-decision win over Zizo Skoti in the same tournament in March 2025.

Mthi bounced back to winning ways, beating Mphatso Metaudzu in Gqeberha five months later, while Mathontsi crashed to her fourth professional loss, to Asanda Simelane in September.

Now they will do it again over six rounds as part of the Xaba Promotions tournament commemorating Heritage Month, headlined by the SA junior-lightweight title clash between defending champion Asanda Gingqi and challenger Katlego Khanyisa.

The co-feature will see SA junior-featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem jumping two divisions to challenge Khaya Busakwe for the SA lightweight belt.

While Mthi would have wanted Mathontsi’s belt to also be on the line, she took solace from getting a rematch to prove that her upset loss was no fluke.

“We will put an exclamation mark on the win this time by gunning for a stoppage,” Mthi’s manager, Andile Mshumpela, said.

“We again implored Mathontsi’s handlers to put her SA title on the line, and again they refused like the last time.

“But it’s fine, we will just go about doing our job by proving our worth until we finally get the SA title.”

Mathontsi, a talented, skilled boxer, is arguably on the decline, with out-of-the-ring factors also affecting her career.

Tipped to go far when she made history by winning two SA titles, mini-flyweight and junior-flyweight, she has since been found wanting, making her a target for young boxers to use as a stepping stone.

However, her experience might still see her through, especially in a long-distance bout such as six rounds, as she displayed in their previous clash when she rallied strongly towards the end.

Mshumpela said their camp knew Mathontsi would look to drag Mthi into deep waters down the stretch, as she proved in their last bout.

“We know they are under the impression that we will get fatigued in a long-distance fight, but they will get the surprise of their lives because we are not only a four-round boxer.”

Daily Dispatch