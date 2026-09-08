PSL approves Chippa’s venue switch for Sundowns clash to KuGompo City

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Sicelo Masilela from Milford FC launches himself over Chippa's Koketso Mohlometsi during their match at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa United’s proposal to bring African champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City for their Betway Premiership encounter this Saturday has been approved by the Premier Soccer League.

This was confirmed on Tuesday, a day after the club had applied for the change of venue.

The fixture was initially drafted to be played in Gqeberha at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but due to the venue not being ready after it underwent surface changes during the preseason, Chippa opted for its alternative stadium.

The Buffalo City Stadium underwent similar maintenance recently as well but was given the green light by the PSL in late August.

It hosted its first game this season last weekend, which saw Chippa play to a goalless draw against Milford in the league.

It will be the second time Downs come to the 15,000-capacity venue in KuGompo City in the last 24 months.

The last time was in May 2025, and it was hosted successfully despite concerns that the venue was too small to accommodate throngs of fans.

Downs ended up winning that match and secured their league title for the 2024/2025 season.

Chippa are currently in the bottom half of the log, having chalked up four draws and one loss in their five outings.

Chippa head coach Brandon Truter called for his side to lift their tails for the Downs fixture.

“This is an opportunity to witness elite football on home soil and to create the atmosphere our players deserve,” Chippa said on Tuesday.

“We call on our supporters and football lovers across the Eastern Cape to come out in numbers, purchase their tickets and get behind the team as we welcome one of the continent’s biggest clubs.”

The game kicks off at 5pm, and tickets are R100.

Meanwhile, acting Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Danville Bush said via the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s marketing, communication and investment promotion manager, Nicole Klokow, that Gqeberha’s Fifa World Cup 2010 venue would be fit to host the Chippa versus Kaizer Chiefs game on November 28.

“It is always disappointing to lose a high-profile fixture, particularly when supporters are looking forward to it, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Klokow wrote in response to questions directed to Bush.

“However, our role is to ensure the venue remains ready and available, and we continue to work closely with the PSL and our anchor team, Chippa United, to support their schedule.

“We are happy to confirm that the NMB stadium will be ready and in top condition for the Chiefs game in November.

“The recent pitch upgrade forms part of our ongoing commitment to world-class facilities and to ensuring the best possible experience for players and fans.

“The stadium has already proven itself at the international level, hosting the recent Springboks vs Barbarians clash to great success.”

And what of fans who had purchased tickets for Saturday?

“Ticket refunds are handled by the event organiser and ticketing provider.

“Chippa United have stated that ticket holders will receive further communication from them.”

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