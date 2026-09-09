McIlroy says ‘we’ll keep our heads down and play’ in event of Trump golf visit

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Golfer Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, will be defending his title in the Irish Open this week

Rory McIlroy believes this year’s Irish Open will feel “different” should US president Donald Trump make an anticipated visit to the event.

Noted golf enthusiast Trump is expected to attend the tournament, which is being held at his resort in the County Clare village of Doonbeg, this weekend as part of a two-day visit to Ireland.

McIlroy has previously played golf with Trump, who earlier this year hailed his achievements after the Northern Irishman won back-to-back US Masters titles.

“It’s going to be different, but the one thing I’d say is his golf resorts have hosted PGA Tour events, European Tour events, LIV events,” McIlroy told the BBC.

“He’s a big fan of golf; he’s a wonderful supporter of golf. He’s got a beautiful property here in Doonbeg — it’s the first time I’ve played it.

“It’s going to be different with him being here but we’re here to play a golf tournament, and it’s a good golf course and we will keep our heads down and play.”

Trump, who is set to meet Irish president Catherine Connolly and hold a meeting with Republic of Ireland prime minister Micheal Martin, may also present the Irish Open winner with the trophy on Sunday.

If Trump does attend, an enhanced security presence may have an impact on spectator numbers.

“I think the weekend, especially when he’s here (will feel different); crowds will be limited,” added the 37-year-old McIlroy, one of just six men to have won all four of golf’s major titles

“Obviously, there’s a lot that goes on. So, logistically, it provides some challenges, absolutely.

“But at the same time, if he wants to come and watch the Irish Open, who are we to say no?”

McIlroy won his second Irish Open title in 2025 after making eagle at the last at the K Club in Kildare to take Joakim Lagergren to a playoff before beating the Swede on the third extra hole

“I probably went a few years where I wasn’t very proud of how I played in the Irish Open,” said McIlroy, whose first victory at the tournament also came at the K Club, in 2016.

“I sort of struggled to deal with the obligations or the pressure or whatever it was, but I think I’m a little bit more relaxed about it these days.” — AFP

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