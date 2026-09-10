A half-marathon that shook the status quo

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The iconic Astron Sole Destroyer Half Marathon, run on Sunday morning through the hills of Horseshoe Valley, was started in 1993.

It is a fairly young race when looking back, and many of the older events have a different place in history.

When launched, it divided opinion on the need to stick to tar roads.

The race convenor nonetheless took the initiative to venture onto gravel and farm roads, testing the psyche of distance runners.

Even those who loved cross country were a bit taken aback when it was launched 33 years ago, on September 18.

The event started as the Hi-Tec Half Marathon from the Scout Hall above Horseshoe Valley to finish at Oxford Striders in Nahoon.

There have naturally been changes to the route over the years, including a “washout year” when it was deemed unsafe to cross the causeways after closing on a week of flooding.

The venue was moved to Teddy Farms rather than enact a cancellation.

Three years later, it was decided to name the race the Sole Destroyer based on the fact that one of Border’s top athletes on the track, roads, cross country and mountain running, Chris Sole, was so versatile.

He had previously used the Horseshoe Valley area for training and had been a coach at Cambridge High School.

The first two races were won by Makaya Masumpa, as versatile an athlete as Sole, while in the women’s field, Dianne Sandford and Jean Rayner, both of whom had SA colours, won the first two events.

The average road runner was not as sure about the surface the race was to be run on, and there was some doubt about the likely size of the field.

There need not have been, however, and within a few years it was right up there with some of the larger races on the roads.

It would have been interesting if Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners was back in the country and ready to run after his half marathon in London last weekend; however, he only arrives back on Sunday.

Ngcongolo’s absence opens up the race to many other emerging runners, especially those who have used cross country to sharpen their skills.

The call from Border Athletics to uplift women’s running took on a different outlook with the results from the SA Cross Country Championships and will possibly be taken more seriously in the months ahead.

There was another aspect to the Sole Destroyer at the outset in that at the 7km mark a King and Queen of the Mountain award was on offer for those reaching the short, tough summit first.

Monde Tutani and Sandford were the first two recipients, though Makaya Masumpa and Sanford won the race.

A year later, it was Masumpa and Jean Rayner taking both titles.

From the 7km it is a case of hanging in all the way to the finish, first traversing the punishing downhill into Dorchester Heights and then the climb into the suburb itself from the Nahoon River, being crossed for the second time.

A long flat section follows, before another climb up and then down into Abbotsford, which includes another two river crossings (by bridge) as the runners reach Nahoon Valley Park, which is again mostly flat.

To throw in one last real test, the mighty Willasdale Drive is added, but with a further twist in the tail with a left turn and more climbing at what is usually the top.

Eventually relief arrives with a gentle downward trend, followed by a circular run around Bonnie Doon and then into the finish at Oxford Striders.