Bosman and Sloman log milestone wins in the woods

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Nedbank runner Lloyd Bosman completed a hat-trick of half-marathon wins at the Madibaz George Forest Run on Saturday

Local star Lloyd Bosman claimed his third consecutive half-marathon title at the Madibaz George Forest Run on Saturday.

It was also the 37-year-old’s fourth in five years as, in stark contrast, Leah Sloman won the women’s race on her race debut.

Bosman, who also claimed the well-known 21,1km event in Knysna before finishing in the top 10 at the Comrades this year, is clearly in the form of his life.

He broke the tape in 1:15:27 ahead of Nedbank SWD teammate Selwyn Matthews, the last person to get the better of Bosman when he beat him into the silver-medal position in 2023.

Matthews finished in 1:17:10, with Fancourt Running Club’s Jerome Ferland crossing the line at the Madibaz Stadium third in 1:22:12.

The conditions were almost ideal despite heavy rains in George during the 48 hours leading up to race day, Bosman said.

“It wasn’t that muddy. It was very runnable and I was able to take the win from Selwyn.

“It’s a tough course that one, but the atmosphere at the finish was unforgettable.”

Bruce Maboza took the honours in the men’s 10km race in 31:59, finishing ahead of teammates Austin Koopman (32:45) and Francois Maquassa (33:42).

Melissa van Rensburg, also from the green team, won the gold in the women’s event in 42:05.

Sloman, whose forte is endurance trail-running, ran a perfect race to post a winning time of 1:40:58 despite having notched up 11km before the start.

The 34-year-old said she and her spouse traditionally ran one another’s age on their birthday.

Leah Sloman won the women’s half-marathon at the Madibaz George Forest Run on her first attempt at the weekend (Charl Gerber/Gerber Sports Photography)

“He is currently studying in Joburg and was unable to celebrate, so my form of his first birthday gift was running 32km for his 32nd birthday,” she said.

“I actually ran from home and knew I would finish with 32km. So I thought it was a nice way to have ‘company’ while running my distance.”

Sloman and her husband, who is a pilot, have split their time between northern Mozambique and George over the past two years.

It so happened that she was on the Garden Route during this time, which prompted her to enter.

She began slowly before starting to push the pace 11km in.

“That is where the bends go up to Tonnelbos; you loop towards the dam. It’s such a nice cross-section, so I used that momentum to finish strongly.”

Sloman commended the organisers for putting on an event where everything from registration to time-keeping went off without a hitch.

“I do hope it can grow. It’s a beautiful race.”

She wondered whether there was any consideration of adding a full marathon to the programme as she felt it would appeal to even more runners.

Annarie Donald (1:41:41) and Bailee Nell (1:56:54) secured the minor placings on the 21,1km podium.

A field of nearly 500 athletes turned out for Saturday’s races, which included a 5km fun run.

Race director Hugo Loubser said the feedback from the runners had been positive despite the impact of the heavy rain earlier in the week.

“They enjoyed the routes, medals, the experience of the race itself and services at the race village,” he said.

He also commended businesses and community groups for sponsoring prizes and giveaways or managing the waterpoints.

These included Plastics for Africa, Sportsmans Warehouse, Fancourt, Hope Church, Top Gear, Sotheby’s Real Estate, Chain Gang Events, Nicolo’s Pizzeria, Sugarbird Coffee, Oasis Water and Coke Mobican. — Full Stop Communications

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