Chippa must cut down errors to have chance against Sundowns, says Truter

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Chippa United's Koketso Mohlometsi goes on the attack against Milford FC during their match at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter says limiting mistakes defensively and clinical execution offensively are areas they have focused on ahead of the Betway Premiership soccer match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

He feels that if they address those concerns for the full 90 minutes, they will be able to compete with the African champions.

Truter said the same issues were responsible for the 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in late August.

That slip-up to the Buccaneers remains the only blemish for the club as the remaining four outings have ended in draws.

To avoid another defeat and further escalation to the relegation zone, Truter said his team had to be switched on.

Despite controlling the territorial stakes in their previous game with Milford, which ended in a goalless draw, Chippa could not capitalise on the chances created.

Sundowns are top of the table as it stands, and Truter said there would not be many opportunities handed to them on a silver platter.

Downs are among the high-scoring teams so far in the league this season, averaging two goals per match, and have kept a number of clean sheets.

“We made three mistakes against PSL champions Pirates, and they punished us.

“We have to eliminate mistakes in the game on Saturday,“ Truter said.

“We have to be disciplined and turn our chances into goals — that will be our benchmark because you won’t get many chances with Sundowns.”

Truter is likely to be without an assistant for the match as reports from IDiski Times indicate that Nkosohlanga Dikeni has resigned from his role at the club.

Dikeni, who at one point was the club’s interim manager, reportedly submitted his resignation letter to the club after the Milford game in KuGompo City.

It will be the second time Downs visit the 15,000-capacity venue in KuGompo City in the past 24 months.

The last time was in May 2025 and Downs ended up winning that match, securing their league title for the 2024/2025 season.

The Sundowns fixture was initially set to be played in Gqeberha at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but due to the venue not being ready after it underwent surface changes during the preseason, Chippa opted for their alternative stadium.

League fixtures

Friday: Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm).

Saturday: AmaZulu vs Gallants, Princess Magogo (3pm); Polokwane vs Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chippa vs Sundowns, Buffalo City Stadium (5.30pm).

Sunday: Milford vs Bay, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm); Siwelele vs Arrows, Free State (3pm); Galaxy vs Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

CAF Champions League first round second leg

Saturday: Pirates vs La Cure Sylvester, Orlando (3pm).

CAF Confederation Cup

Sunday: Rukinzo vs Durban, Stade Intwari (3pm).

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