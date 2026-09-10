Lithobe Menzeleleli fully recovered and eager to electrify NMB’s running scene

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After recovering from an injury, Lithobe Menzeleleli is ready to take on the Gelvandale 10km run on September 19

After seven long months on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon injury, Lithobe Menzeleleli has fully recovered and is eager to electrify the Nelson Mandela Bay running scene.

Representing Ikhamva Athletics Club, Menzeleleli is gearing up for the 10th Gelvandale 10km run, set for September 19 at Gelvandale Stadium, a highlight event organised by Eastern Province Athletics alongside the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and NMB Legacy Trust.

The event includes a 5km family run.

The race will mark Menzeleleli’s return to competitive road running following an injury.

The 27-year-old, who won the 1 City Marathon 21,1km race in 2024 with a time of 1:08:15 and successfully defended his title in December 2025 with a time of 1:07:24, said he would take the Gelvandale event as a practice run to test his fitness.

“I have not been in action for seven months now,” Menzeleleli said.

“My last race was in February. I ran the Love to Run 10km, where I ran a time of 30 minutes and 35 seconds, coming in at third place.

“I was suffering from an Achilles tendon injury, and I am very grateful that I have recovered after so long, and I am glad to be back in action again.

“I will be taking this race to check my fitness levels since I have not been running for a very long time.

“I think that this race is going to be a good fitness test for me.

“My ultimate goal is just to see what my body can do at the moment. If I get a podium or a top five finish, that would be a massive bonus for me.”

Menzeleleli said he had no other planned races at this stage and that his focus was on the Gelvandale 10km.

“I don’t have anything planned at the moment,” he said.

“Maybe at the end of the year I will run the 1 City Marathon, between the half or the 10km.

“I am not sure at this time, but my main focus is the race next week.

“I am very grateful to my club for all the support they have given me through this hard time.

“Through these seven months that I have not been running, they have been really supportive.”

The 10km race will start at 6.30am and will be followed by the 5km race at 6.45am.

Online entries are available on Webtickets and close on September 16.

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