Rogers hails Alonso for ‘exciting’ Chelsea goal spree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, right, celebrates scoring the team's third goal with Morgan Rogers during the English League Cup third-round match at Stamford Bridge, in London on September 9, 2026.

STEVEN GRIFFITHS

Morgan Rogers said Xabi Alonso has transformed Chelsea into an “exciting” force after their 6-3 win over Leeds in the League Cup extended the Blues’ free-scoring start to the season.

Alonso has overseen a remarkable flurry of goals since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in the close season, and Wednesday’s third-round rout of Leeds was no exception.

The Spaniard watched as Chelsea trailed to goals from Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson before Cole Palmer showed his predatory instincts to haul the Blues level with a brace.

Pedro Neto put Chelsea ahead before Danny Welbeck made it four.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got one back for Leeds, but Valentin Barco and Welbeck netted to ensure Chelsea moved into the fourth round in style.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in Alonso’s first five matches in all competitions, winning four of them, to showcase their attacking talent.

Palmer, Neto and Rogers were all sent on at half-time against Leeds and immediately caused havoc in the visitors’ defence.

Rogers was the catalyst with three assists, and the England midfielder, signed from Aston Villa in the close season, paid tribute to Alonso’s influence.

“It’s so enjoyable to play with high-calibre players that are here. I’m enjoying my football, trying to be free, and showing what I’m about,” Rogers said.

“Playing with a smile and playing free. Good things are happening at the moment, so it’s nice. It’s a really enjoyable team to play in.”

Palmer, a close friend of Rogers since their time in the Manchester City academy, has been revitalised by Alonso after a poor season last term.

“I’m enjoying it. All the attacking players, it’s a lot different for us. I think we still have a bit to go, but we are getting results, which is the main thing,” Palmer said.

Underlining the value of the bond between Palmer and Rogers, on and off the pitch, Alonso said: “For sure, it’s so important. To have great chemistry between them.

“They enjoy assisting together. It’s important for the team.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso admitted he had taken a risk by making nine changes in a competition that could bring him a trophy in his debut season at the Bridge.

“Yeah, there were so many changes. There was a risk,” he said.

“Things weren’t going the way we planned, so we had to change (at half-time). I take responsibility for the first half.

“They knew they weren’t starting, and they were ready to make an impact. I’m happy with the result and the reaction.”

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures are:

Saturday: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, 4pm, Bournemouth v Brentford, 4pm, Chelsea v Hull City, 4pm, Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town, 4pm, Liverpool v Fulham, 4pm, Tottenham v Everton, 6.30pm, Sunderland v Arsenal, 9pm

Sunday: Coventry v Brighton, 15:00; Manchester United v Manchester City, 17:30

Monday: Leeds v Newcastle, 21:00

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald