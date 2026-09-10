Scene set for explosive Grand Challenge club rugby semifinals

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Harlequins lock Ashley Jegels charges forward during their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 quarterfinal clash against Jeffreys Bay at the Adcock Stadium last week

There is a possibility of club rugby fans being treated to a repeat of the thrilling 2025 EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 final between Harlequins and Gardens when the 2026 edition of the tournament reaches a conclusion on September 19.

For that to happen, Harlequins will have to beat Trying Stars at the Adcock Stadium, and Gardens must overcome Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp in semifinal battles on Saturday.

While Harlequins are strong favourites to extend their unbeaten record at the Adcock Stadium, it would require something special from Gardens to upset Kruisfontein on their home turf.

In the 2025 final, Gardens pipped Harlequins 11-9 in a thrilling match that was played at a neutral venue in Humansdorp (the Sports Complex).

On the flip side of the coin, there is every possibility the final could be between Trying Stars and Kruisfontein United, and both sides will be primed for battle on Saturday.

An added incentive for the four semifinalists is that victory will earn them a berth in the 2027 edition of the national Gold Cup tournament.

The surprise package in the tournament has been Alexandria outfit Trying Stars, who clinched their berth in the last four by beating Gqeberha outfit Park 24-16 last week.

It was the first time Stars had hosted a home Grand Challenge last eight showdown, and the victory will have lifted morale ahead of a tough clash against Harlequins.

They will be up against the competition’s best-performing team who headed the log at the conclusion of the league phase.

“I think all the semi-finalists would love to go all the way and we don’t dwell too much on what happened last season,” Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said.

“Harlequins are taking it game by game, and each fixture has its own challenges.

“We select our teams according to who we play.

Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai (Supplied)

“First up is Trying Stars in a semifinal at the Adcock Stadium, and we will see what happens after that.

“Consistency, squad rotation and depth have all contributed to our success this season.

“Harlequins used a larger squad this season and kept on rotating players to keep them fresh.

“I am hoping this policy helps us right through to the last game we play.

“We expect a tough challenge from Trying Stars, and they are the form team this year at home and away.

“They are playing good rugby, and we hope we can overcome them.

“We are extremely proud of not losing a home game at the Adcock Stadium, and we pride ourselves on little things like that.”

Harlequins extended their unbeaten record at the Adcock Stadium when they scored seven tries on their way to a commanding 43-21 win over Jeffreys Bay last week.

The try scorers for Harlequins were Mzwanele Besman (2), Dayle Nel (2), Liqhawe Mokuena, Fabio Mapaling and Ethan Jantjies.

Trying Stars clinched a berth in the last four when they edged Park after a tense battle which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Champions Gardens set up a last four showdown when they beat Joubertina United 28-21 at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Kruisfontein made the most of home ground advantage when they edged Progress 21-20 in a nail-biting contest.

The home team were forced to dig deep before they were able to subdue a brave Progress side.

Kruisfontein named centre Elzane Walters as their man of the match after an outstanding display which saw him score a vital try for his team.

Semifinal fixtures:

Top 12: Harlequins vs Trying Stars, Kruisfontein United vs Gardens.

Middle 12: African Bombers v Kwaru, Spring Rose v Mothwerwell.

Bottom 12: Klipfontein United v Orlando Eagles, Excelsior Middelburg v Middelburg Eagles.

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