Three half-centuries put Warriors in ascendancy

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The Warriors' Sibonelo Makhanya during day 1 of their 1st Class Series, Division 1 match against the WP Cobras on Thursday at Newlands in Cape Town.

Half-centuries by Warriors captain Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya and Patrick Kruger helped the side amass 323 for eight on the opening day of their 1st Class Series clash against YesPlay Western Province Cobras on Thursday.

When play drew to a close at the Newlands Cricket Ground, the Warriors were comfortable with Beuran Hendricks (6) and Kerwin Mungroo (1) at the crease.

Winning the toss and sending the Warriors in to bat, Cobras opening bowlers Dane Paterson and Raeeq Daniels made the going tough for the Warriors top order, giving away just six runs in the first six overs.

Paterson removed Modiri Litheko, the right-hand batter adjudged leg before wicket in the seventh over.

Warriors debutant Sibonelo Makhanya and JP King then set about consolidating the innings.

They batted smartly and rotated the strike as they recorded a half-century stand approaching lunch.

The Warriors lost JP King for 20 to Oliver Whitehead, with Makhanya, who reached a maiden half-century for the Warriors, and returning Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs navigating the side to lunch with the score passing 100.

Their 49-run stand ended after Makhanya, who added just one run after lunch, fell to WP debutant Daniels for a fighting 56 from 92 balls, including eight fours, with his side on 107 for three.

Stubbs, joined by Jean du Plessis, batted calmly as they navigated the first hour.

They added 57 for the fourth wicket before Paterson grabbed his second wicket, having Du Plessis caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for 31 on the final delivery of the 51st over.

Stubbs struck seven fours for his 46, but he too fell to debutant Asakhe Tsaka, with Robin Peterson’s men slipping to 164 for five.

The Warriors were once again forced to rebuild, but seasoned campaigners Kruger and Muthusamy decided they would not let the WP bowlers settle.

Making 42 runs from 8.5 overs, they played with purpose as Kruger struck 23 off 27 and Muthusamy 19 from 26, taking the Warriors to tea on 206/5.

The pairing brought up their half-century partnership as they continued to bat patiently and guide the Warriors past 250.

As the sixth-wicket partnership grew to 100, Kruger faced 77 balls before reaching a 13th first-class half-century, sending a Tsaka short ball over the boundary for a maximum.

He departed for a hard-fought 50, dismissed by debutant Michael Kruiskamp with the Warriors on 264 for six and 3.2 overs left for the new ball.

Muthusamy welcomed the second new ball and struck WP quick Daniels for a boundary that brought up his 31st FC half-century.

WP would not go down without a fight, as Whitehead claimed two scalps, first removing Muthusamy for 61 from 103 balls, then getting rid of CJ King for 35 shortly before the end of play.

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