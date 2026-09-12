Chippa United denied historic win as Sundowns equalise late

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United defender Boy Mohlometsi clears the ball while Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tashreeq Matthews applies pressure in their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Chippa United were seconds away from defeating the African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, for the very first time but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at a packed, wet and muddy Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The encounter was widely discussed before the first whistle.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso voiced his frustration at the change of venue from Gqeberha to KuGompo City, and then the wet pitch hampered the ball’s movement from the first minute.

Chippa made one change from last week’s starting 11 that faced Milford FC, with Ntuthuko Mhlotshwa coming in for Muzomuhle Khanyi.

Sundowns’ strong starting 11 included the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams.

Chippa attempted to strike Sundowns on the counter, but Miguel Cardoso’s men were quick to retreat.

Unsurprisingly, Sundowns maintained possession throughout the first half, though the home team looked confident with the ball at their feet.

Rain started around the 35th minute, making playing conditions even tougher.

Both teams started the second half playing with a higher tempo.

Brandon Trutter called for fresh legs in the 54th minute with a double sub of Mlotshwa Ntuthuko and Sammy Seabi coming off for Ibrahim Bance and Muzomuhle Khanyi.

Ten minutes later, Sundowns deployed Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba for Bryan Leon and Fawaaz Basadien.

In the 77th minute, sub Sirgio Kammies scored with his first touch to break the deadlock for Chippa United and give life to a quiet stadium.

Sundowns exerted constant pressure, and eventually equalised dramatically with the last kick of the game from Antonio van Wyk.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch