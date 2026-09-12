Nontshinga’s third world title quest falls as he is knocked out in Philippines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi Nontshinga’s quest for a third world title fell flat when he was knocked out in five rounds by Regie Suganob in an IBF junior flyweight title eliminator in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines on Saturday.

Nontshinga fought casually for the crucial fight, with his guard down at his waist even when he was on the receiving end of the Filipino’s offence in his own backyard.

Suganob was cheered for every punch he threw, even by commentators, but somehow Nontshinga continued to fight as if he was winning the bout.

His style, which resembled their first fight in KuGompo City in July 2023 when he was awarded a unanimous decision despite fighting on the back foot, was emboldened by the flash knockdown he scored in the third round when his right hand caught Suganob off balance.

This made him continue to keep his guard at his waistline, giving the Filipino an opportunity to fire a salvo, one which caught the South African on the side of his head, dropping him on his face with Hall of Fame referee Tony Weeks counting him out.

An oxygen mask was immediately applied to him, but the 27-year-old managed to make it to his feet on his own.

The loss was Nontshinga’s third - all by stoppages - in 15 bouts, sparking a litany of questions on his status as a world-class practitioner.

Suganob will get a mandatory challenge against the winner of champion Thanongsak Simsri from Thailand and Filipino compatriot Mark Vicelles, who face each other in two weeks.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch