Baby Bulldogs secure first Shield win but title defence ends

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Despite finally breaking the shackles and registering their first win of the SA Rugby Shield season at the weekend, Border U21 will not be able to defend their title.

Mathematically, even if they win with two bonus points in each of their two remaining games against Eastern Province and Boland, it will not be enough to propel them into the semi-finals.

This was mainly due to Boland beating EP in the other fixture on Saturday.

It now means that in the South section log of the junior competition, EP and Boland are locked on 16 points while the Baby Bulldogs have five.

If Border collect 10 points in their travels to Gqeberha next week and Wellington later, they will finish on 15 points, missing out on the two top spots required to proceed to the knockout stages.

After a sluggish start to their campaign, the talk before the game was for the side to get maximum points in their final home game of the season, and they did well.

Border beat SWD 22-12 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, getting their revenge after the Western Cape outfit had sucker-punched them in George a fortnight ago.

Unlike in that game, where Border trailed for most of the first half, this time they started very well and took a 10-0 lead into half-time.

Those points were courtesy of a penalty by fullback Ukho Nomsatha and a try by loosehead prop Liyabona Matyana, which Nomsatha converted.

Substitute Olona Zenzile, who had come in for centre Nthandazo Mboniswa from the dressing room, wasted no time in making his introduction, crossing the whitewash four minutes into the second stanza.

Junaid Damons answered back with a converted try for the visitors, but Border again extended their lead with Siyamthanda Sakhela going over the line.

Nomsatha added the two extras again.

Kay-Jay Joseph scored a try for SWD in the dying minutes, but it was too late.

Despite the loss, SWD, who have eight points, still have a chance of making it into the next round should they claim maximum points against EP and Boland in their coming matches.

Meanwhile in club rugby, the WSU Eagles have been relegated from the Border Super League after their debut season in the top flight.

This was confirmed on Saturday after they lost 34-13 to the University of Fort Hare.

Premier League winners Rising Stars will replace them next year.

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