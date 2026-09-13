Elephants pipped at death by Boland in thrilling U21 Shield clash

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EP Elephants captain Sean van Zijl is tackled during their SA Rugby U21 Shield clash against the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday

The EP Elephants tasted defeat for the first time this season when they were pipped 29-27 by the Boland Kavaliers in a thrilling SA U21 Shield clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The loss at Otto du Plessis High School means Boland have replaced EP at the top of the South Section log thanks to a superior points difference after four rounds.

EP looked as though they were heading for a fourth straight win before a never-say-die Boland outfit clinched victory with a late penalty.

The try scorers for EP were Angelo Adams, Cole Hilpert and Lu-Crain Miggels.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies contributed to EP’s tally by booting three conversions and two penalties.

“EP started well, and we dominated the opening period of the game to open a 24-15 lead at halftime,” EP coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“Boland came out in a very determined mood in the second half, and our poor discipline let us down.

“They clinched the game with a penalty at the end.

“We face the Border Bulldogs in Gqeberha on Saturday in a must-win game.

“The Elephants will go back to the drawing board and plan for this clash.

“Despite losing to Boland, our fate is still in our own hands.”

Defending champions the Border Bulldogs registered their first win of the season when they beat the SWD Eagles 22-12 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Nine provincial teams have been divided into two sections in the Shield.

The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD; and the north features the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.

Teams in the south section play three home and three away matches (six in total), and in the north a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semifinals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

South Section log (all teams have played four matches): Boland Kavaliers 16, EP Elephants 16, SWD Eagles 8, Border Bulldogs 5.

Saturday’s South Section fixtures: EP Elephants vs Border Bulldogs, SWD Eagles vs Boland Kavaliers.

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