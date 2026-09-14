Buffs initiate U21 challenge to strengthen pathway to senior sides for Border clubs

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The Bidvest Buffalo U21 Challenge kicks off this weekend.

With the Border Rugby region still lacking a structured U21 club system, Buffs Rugby Club have taken the initiative to start their own this weekend.

The Bidvest Buffalo U21 Challenge will run for seven weeks and features 10 teams.

Previously, Buffs club officials Brad Burton and Pannie Coezter had been vocal about the need for an U21 league or tournament to bridge the gap between the club’s senior side and juniors.

They said this had the potential to retain the talent leaving the region and help strengthen the Border Bulldogs and its junior teams.

Burton said after years of planning, they had decided to put their plan in motion.

“The club believes there is a real need to create opportunities for young players to remain involved in rugby after leaving school,” Burton said.

“Too many talented young players stop playing because they struggle to break into senior teams or simply do not have enough opportunities to play.

“The U21 challenge is intended to help address that gap while also strengthening the pathway from youth rugby into senior club rugby.”

The challenge will feature some of the Border Super and Premier League teams.

The Ncera Leopards, Buffs Dragons, Young Leopards, Mighty Greens, Komga United, Winter Rose, Buffs, Imidushane FC, United Brothers and Hurricanes will participate.

Burton said they hoped to grow the numbers going forward.

Buffs were also at the centre of helping clubs get back on their feet after the Covid-19 pandemic, forming a tournament heartily applauded by the region’s rugby fraternity.

Burton said the U21 tournament also formed part of Buffs Rugby’s build-up to a special milestone in 2027, when the club would celebrate its 150th birthday.

Established in 1877, Buffs will become only the third rugby club in SA to reach the 150-year milestone.

He said the U21 Challenge would also mark the opening of Buffs Rugby’s newly developed playing field.

“The field has been a long-term project for the club and has taken considerable effort, commitment and support to bring it to this point.

“Buffs Rugby would like to express its sincere gratitude to Bidvest Logistics for the assistance and contributions they have made towards the development of the field,” Burton said.

The Ncera Leopards play the Buffs Dragons at 1pm to kick off matters, followed by the Young Leopards vs the Mighty Greens (2.45pm), while Komga United take on Winter Rose (4.30pm), with Buffs closing the day on Saturday with Imidushane (6.15pm).

• Meanwhile, at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday, Border U21 will play against SWD in the SA Rugby Shield.

Defending champions Border have lost all three of their matches in the competition, including to SWD in their reverse fixture two weeks ago.

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