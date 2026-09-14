Disgruntled regions demand exclusion of Eastern Cape from national amateur champs

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Some of the winners at the controversial provincial championships held in KwaBhaca.

Buffalo City Metro and Sarah Baartman amateur boxing teams have demanded the exclusion of the provincial team from the upcoming national championships scheduled for Kimberley in October.

In a strongly worded letter to the provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department and the Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing Organisation (Ecabo), the two teams also proposed a rerun of the provincial cadets and junior championships held in KwaBhaca last weekend.

The championships, which also served to select the provincial team, were mired in controversy when numerous boxers were disqualified due to the absence of medical tests.

BCM and Sarah Baartman Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sababo) staged a walkout on the day of the finals when the majority of their boxers were disqualified.

The managers and coaches of the two teams, whose boxers often dominate the provincial team to the national championships, took the decision to walk out when medicals of their boxers were captured on cellphones and not presented in hard copies.

The Alfred Nzo Amateur Boxing Organisation (Anabo), which hosted the event for the first time, insisted that all boxers without valid medical tests be disqualified.

Ecabo also defended the requirement, emphasising that all regions were informed during their championships that boxers would need valid medical documentation and pass verification processes to compete at provincial championships.

However, BCM and Sababo said their boxers were sabotaged and demanded proof of clarity on the requirements through a list of questions.

The two regions held a meeting in KuGompo City at the weekend, attended by the boxers’ managers and parents, to deliberate on the steps to take over the absence of their boxers from the provincial team to compete in Kimberley.

The meeting resolved to send a letter to the provincial department and amateur body, and the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo), with a list of demands, including considering the postponement of the national championships.

“We had about a combined 100 boxers who underwent rigorous preparations, with their parents shouldering part of financial obligations to ensure their sons and daughters realise their boxing dream,” the two regions wrote.

“We are deeply concerned that 57 of those boxers were disqualified from the event, attributed to what we understand to be related to administrative matters and medical requirements that, in our view, had not been communicated sufficiently and consistently well in advance before the commencement of the championships.”

The medical reports included HIV, hepatitis and pregnancy tests for female boxers, with organisers accused of applying selective measures on athletes.

This led to some boxers being allowed to compete on the first day despite the discrepancy in their medicals, while others were barred.

However, Anabo secretary Nolita Faye disputed the assertion, arguing all boxers were subjected to the same requirements, including those from her region.

“The issue of medicals affected almost all the districts including ours because 15 of our boxers were disqualified as well,” she said.

BCM and Sababo highlighted several discrepancies involving some boxers who were allowed to compete without undergoing weigh-ins while also questioning the absence of a doctor on the day of medical verifications.

“Annexure 2 of Ecabo on August 27 expressly stated that pregnancy tests for all female boxers will be done on the day of arrival,” they said.

“Regrettably, some boxers, including one who competed in the 60kg category, were allowed to participate without undergoing these tests.”

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