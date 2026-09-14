Mpengesi, Truter see progress in Chippa after almost shocking Downs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United midfielder Justice Figuareido tackles Mamelodi Sundowns player Thapelo Morena in their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Despite his team having yet to register their first Betway Premiership victory this season, Chippa United coach Brandon Truter says he is content with the progress they are making.

And according to Truter, so is the club’s chair Siviwe Mpengesi, who last season, after the same number of games (six), was already chopping and changing mentors.

Chippa have five points after chalking five draws and one loss to defending champions Orlando Pirates.

The run is a slight improvement compared to last season, when the team were battered on four occasions in their first six outings.

Mpengesi went to the side’s dressing room and apparently offered some words of encouragement after his boys almost defeated the African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, for the very first time in their league history but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at a packed, wet and muddy Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Before that, Mpengesi spoke to Truter in the tunnel at the stadium, where it appeared all smiles.

The odds were on Sundowns to dominate Chippa, with some pundits predicting the game would be wrapped up in the first half by the Pretoria outfit.

But it was the opposite.

Chippa were the more comfortable side with the ball, bossing the midfield and having more penetrations into Downs’ box.

Those led to Sirgio Kammies’ second-half goal that was later cancelled by Downs’ Antonio van Wyk with literally the last kick of the game after Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali failed to clear the ball with his fist from a cross.

“The chair is happier than us. We could have got the win wrapped up against Downs, but it was the two individual mistakes that cost us the three points,“ Truter said.

“Not many people gave us a chance that we would possibly get our first win against Sundowns. The chair was happy with the progress and the character shown in the game.

“Yes, he still wants that first win, but he reminded us in the dressing room after the game that last season they only reached five points in December.

“People are looking at the draws, but on our side we are looking at five games unbeaten (four consecutive), even in that Pirates game we went toe-to-toe with them for 60 minutes as well.

“From where the club comes from, we take confidence from the progression we have week to week.

“Even in the previous game against Milford we were in the front foot and kept possession and created chances,” he said.

Chippa’s next league game is against TS Galaxy in Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch