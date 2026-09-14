Rain, mud and grit define Sole Destroyer Half Marathon

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Brave runners faced rain, chilly temperatures and muddy hills as they made their way from Highgate to Oxford Striders in Beach Road, Nahoon, on Sunday morning.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s Astron Sole Destroyer Half Marathon are gutsy individuals, as were all those who completed the 21.1km of a race that, when introduced to the running community 33 years ago, observers questioned the wisdom of such terrain for “road running”.

And that was mostly a dry route, with only an occasional short muddy farm section.

There were 249 finishers in the half marathon spread over two hours, 37 minutes and seven seconds.

Awonke Bungu, of Easy Equities Born2Run, who had won the Tony Viljoen Masters Marathon only one week earlier, was a surprise entrant, and he ran into the finish looking suitably soaked but strong in a time of 77:07.

He was followed by Thandikhaya Siyongo, of Scenery Park, in 79:04.

The two men were also the first home in the 35-39 years age category.

In third position was Owen Tshibo, of Hollywood AC, in 80:08 and thereafter followed Stanley Masuku of the host club in 80:51, and Sitamasanqelise Mgede, of Scenery Park, in 82:09.

The first junior was Nedbank’s Luthando Tyinkana in 84:30, with his club mate Mbasa Nyathani second in 86:29.

The first veteran of 40+ was Nkosinathi Nzingo, of Oxford Striders, in 87:53 ahead of Brian Botha, of Haven Hills, in 91:25, while Vusumzi Mbila in the colours of Real Gijimas took the masters 50+ category from Craig Leibach, of Oxford Striders, in times of 1:44:17 and 1:47:57, respectively.

Colin Bosch, of Old Selbornians, secured the 60+ in 1:50:50.

The women’s race was won by Andrea Ranger, of Easy Equities Born2Run.

She absolutely thrives in tough conditions and clocked a 1:40:54, beating second-placed Chantal Lombard, of Oxford Striders, in 1:44:48.

They were also the first two 40+ veterans, with third-placed Tembisile Vakela in 1:54:05, ahead of a young runner who loves off-road terrain, Taryn Hensberg, of Easy Equities Born2Run, in 1:56:33.

Brenda Crocker in 2:02:16 was the first 50+ running for Oxford Striders, while Sharon Bosch, of Old Selbornians, narrowly won the 60+ from Annette Meyer of Gonubie Harriers in 2:12:08 and 2:12:56, respectively.

The 10km race was a much more comfortable experience on the tar roads of the city, though the rain continued throughout.

The men’s race was won by an outstanding junior athlete, Lilitha Xenge, of Real Gijimas, in 33:17, from Bulela Ngcongo, of Omac, in 35:17, the now 39-year-old Luthando Hejana also of Omac in 36:18 and on his birthday, 20-year-old David Bwema, of Easy Equities Born2Run, in 36:34.

Bulelani Mgubo, of Overtakers, was the first 40+ runner in 38:56 and then the age groups that confuse observers followed with Born2 Run’s Makaya Masumpa the first 60+ runner in 42:31, Michael Forbes, of Oxford Striders, the first 70+ in 51:26 and the first 50+ runner, Forbes’s club mate, Brad Currin, in 52:38.

Barry Kretschmer at age 74 finished in 63:33.

The first woman across the finish in the shorter race was promising Real Gijimas runner Mbali Tube in 44:18, with 15-year-old Mia Lombard, of Oxford Striders, second in 47:49 and the first masters 50+ athlete Carol Tinhoff, of Old Selbornians, third in 53:51. Bianca Muller of R72 Pacers was a promising fourth.

Other interesting results were posted by Esme Ehrke, of Pacers, in her 70s in 64:13 and Julie Kretschmer, of Born2Run, at age 79 in 74:36, suggesting impressive longevity in running.

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