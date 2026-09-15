Better decision-making in final third key for victory over TS Galaxy — Truter

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Better decision-making in the final third will be key in Chippa United’s fight for three points in the Betway Premiership, head coach Brandon Truter said.

The Gqeberha side are still without a win after five league matches this season.

They will be looking to secure their first three points when they travel to the Kameelrivier Stadium in Ga-Morwe to play wounded TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Galaxy suffered their second league defeat this season at the weekend, beaten 1-0 by league rookies Kruger United.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys played to their fifth draw this season, after being held to a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City.

“Not many people win in Mbombela,” Truter said.

“Galaxy are a very good team. They have a young coach who brings a bit of energy to the team.

“So, it’s a difficult opponent that we are facing and we are mindful of that.

“Yes, we managed to score against Sundowns but still feel we can do more.

“In the good moments we had in transition in the first half [against Sundowns], I feel we could have made better decisions.

“I think if we wrap up that way, we should be good.

“When we scored, and then Sundowns had us under pressure, we were still in a 4-3-3 formation.

“It’s only afterwards that we changed, but at that moment we also had a solid block, discipline and a defensive structure.

“At the same time, we are a team that can play out of a very tight situation.

“We can actually rotate the ball and create chances, but we need a bit of composure and good decision-making in the last third, and that is definitely something we will be working on this week.”

Chippa are 12th on the log with five points from six matches.

They are just one point behind Galaxy, who are 11th on the log with six points from six matches.

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