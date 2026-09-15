England’s Pollock could move abroad or switch sports amid contract stand-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

England rugby player Henry Pollock is assessing his options as contract talks drag on

England rugby No 8 Henry Pollock says he will consider playing abroad or changing sports altogether as negotiations over a new contract with Northampton drag on.

Pollock’s current deal, reportedly worth £150,000 a year (R3.29m), expires at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 21-year-old signed for boxing empresario Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency earlier this year, with Hearn describing the back row as a “seven-figure player”.

Pollock confirmed rugby remains his priority for now but is open to major changes in the future.

“I definitely want to go and live in different countries, explore new sports, explore new avenues,” Pollock told reporters.

“Eddie and the Matchroom team are constantly messaging me, calling me about different avenues and they’ve been great with that kind of stuff. I’m not going to say no to any opportunity.

“At the minute rugby is my main priority so I’m focusing on that in the near future, but as I said, you never know what’s happening around the corner,” the 13-time international added.

Pollock insisted Hearn’s £1m-plus (R22m) valuation has not burdened him with extra pressure and that his influence may be what rugby needs.

“I don’t see it as pressure. I see it as him doing his job,” he said.

“He’s the best sports promoter in the world. The reason he’s the best is that he gets his client what he deserves.

“The sport of rugby needs to change, and hopefully this is a change.”

A move to France or Japan would potentially offer Pollock a more lucrative salary.

However, he would lose the prestige and commercial benefits of playing for England should he choose to move overseas.

“Northampton’s been so great to me, I’ve been here my whole career and they’ve made me who I am. For me to stay here would be so special,” Pollock said.

“Obviously, I know it’s not as easy as that and I know there’s lots of moving parts that come into play.

“I’m very open to new opportunities and I’m very open to exploring that.

“I’m so young, so I think it’s only right that I assess those options and find the best decision for myself.”

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson is confident a deal can be reached.

“As you can imagine, it’s complex,” Dowson said.

“There are a few moving parts that we need to put together, but I’m hopeful. As I said before, he wants to stay, and we want to keep him.” — AFP

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald