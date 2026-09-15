Enter now for the most iconic cycle race in the Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Herald looks forward to welcoming thousands of riders at the start line once again for the 41st edition of The Herald Cycle Tour - one of the Eastern Cape’s most anticipated cycling events on the sporting calendar. Online entries are officially open, with the MTB event taking place on Sunday, 7 February and the road events on 13 and 14 February 2027.

Has The Herald Cycle Tour always been on your bucket list? Now is the time to start gearing up for the family-friendly cycling event that is a firm favourite on the region’s sporting calendar.

The 41st The Herald Cycle Tour has officially opened and caters for both competitive riders and cyclists looking for a scenic ride.

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the event has always been about creating moments that extend beyond the finish line.

“It’s about the families lining the streets to cheer on loved ones, friendships forged along the route, and children inspired to embrace an active lifestyle,” Ulay-Walters said.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 edition, we cannot wait to once again bring the community together for a double festival weekend of cycling and celebration.

“Whether you are returning for another year, or taking on the challenge for the first time, we look forward to sharing another special chapter in the story of The Herald Cycle Tour,” she said.

The Mountain Bike Races will take place on Sunday, February 7 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Races will be raced over the weekend of Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 from Pollok Beach.

Race Director Julie Briggs the upcoming event is particularly special, as it is a race very close to her heart.

“My parents, together with two friends, started the event, and 2027 will mark its 41st edition,” Briggs said.

“The Herald Cycle Tour has become much more than just a race. It brings together competitive cyclists, recreational riders and families from across the country. It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Eastern Cape as a fantastic destination for cycling.”

Race distances include the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, and 500m Junior Race at the Mountain Bike Event.

Herald Cycle Tour logo 2027 (The Herald)

The team are excited to introduce a brand-new 10km MTB route for kids and their families - giving young riders the chance to get out on the trails and experience the thrill of the mountains.

For the Road Race Event, the distances are 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit, and the 2km and 500m Junior Races.

“We aim to create an event where everyone feels welcome and has something to look forward to,” Briggs said.

“That means providing a professionally run, competitive experience for serious cyclists, while ensuring that the event remains accessible, enjoyable and safe for recreational cyclists and families,” said Briggs.

Each year more and more supporters and competitors love spending time at The Race Village, which includes family tents, a beer garden, children’s playpark, on-stage live entertainment, and VIP lounges.

“We want the Herald Cycle Tour to be a weekend you love, remember and brag about for years to come,” added Briggs

“Call your friends, get your family involved and come and enjoy the experience together.”

As an added enticement and incentive to submit your entry, cyclists stand a chance to win three brand-new TREK bicycles as lucky draw prizes.

These include two sets of Marlin 4 GEN2 bicycles valued at R26 000 (open to all MTB and Road participants), sponsored by Trek & Cyclo Pro, and one Trek Top Fuel 29er valued at R45 000 (available for Standard Bank MTB and Road participants), sponsored by Standard Bank.

Sponsors include Telkom (Top tier Platinum), Standard Bank (Silver), Sarah Baartman District Municipality (Gold, Mountain Bike Races), as well as Eastern Cape Motor Group, Powerade and Town Lodge Hotel Group and Zuurberg Mountain Village.

Other sponsors include Relay EMS, Talisman Hire and K&W, Trek, Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer and Coimbra, Goshawk, and Omega Security.

The beneficiary organisations supported by the event include uThando Youth Cycle Academy, Bayethe Multi Sport Academy, Reach for a Dream and the Smile Foundation.

For more information and to enter, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za or contact Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.

Online entries close on February 1.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald