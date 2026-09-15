Peter Cuff 2026 delivers outstanding schools water polo at Hudson Park

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The Clarendon U14 water polo team enjoy a lighthearted moment after winning the Peter Cuff tournament at Hudson Park at the weekend

The 31st Peter Cuff U14 water polo tournament came to a conclusion at Hudson Park High School on Sunday following three action-packed days of competition, bringing together 22 teams and 286 players for one of the highlights of the schools’ water polo calendar.

Played from September 11-13, the tournament welcomed boys’ and girls’ teams from schools across the Eastern Cape, with players competing through the pool stages before progressing to the weekend’s playoffs, semifinals and finals.

The boys’ section saw Grey High U14A claim the Peter Cuff title, with Selborne College U14A finishing runners-up, and Selborne Boys’ Primary U13A taking third place.

In the girls’ section, Clarendon High U14A were crowned champions, followed by DSG U14A in second place and DSG U14B in third.

While competition remained fierce throughout the weekend, the tournament once again showcased the sportsmanship and school spirit that have become synonymous with the Peter Cuff event over its 31-year history.

Hudson Park headmaster Dennis Vorster thanked the visiting schools and everyone who contributed to the success of the tournament.

“The Peter Cuff Tournament has always been about far more than results,” he said

“It is about the friendships formed, the rivalries enjoyed and the memories that players carry with them long after the final whistle

“We are incredibly grateful to every school that joined us this year and to the players, coaches, officials, parents and supporters who contributed to a fantastic three days of water polo.”

The tournament is named in honour of Peter Cuff, who joined Hudson Park High in 1978 and introduced water polo to the school in 1985

His contribution extended well beyond the pool, with Cuff also involved in rugby, hockey, tennis, academics and cultural activities during his time at Hudson Park.

More than three decades later, the tournament that bears his name continues to celebrate the values he championed — competitive spirit, fair play, humility and a genuine love of school sport.

Hudson Park High extended its appreciation to the organising committee, coaches, officials, staff, volunteers and parents whose work made the tournament possible, as well as the tournament partners whose support contributed to the success of the event.

The school also thanked the many families and supporters who travelled to KuGompo City for the tournament and those who filled the poolside throughout the weekend.

After 64 matches over three days, Peter Cuff 2026 came to a close with two new champions, hundreds of young players having represented their schools and another chapter added to a tournament that has become an enduring part of Hudson Park’s sporting tradition.

Final standings

Boys: 1 Grey High U14A, 2 Selborne U14A, 3 Selborne U13A, 4 Stirling U13A, 5 Woodridge U14A, 6 Grey High U13A, 7 Hudson U14A, 8 Grey High U14B, 9 Merrifield U14A, 10 Pearson U14A, 11 Selborne U14B

Girls: 1 Clarendon U14A, 2 DSG U14A, 3 DSG U14B, 4 Woodridge U14A, 5 Hudson U14A, 6 DSG U13A, 7 Clarendon U13A, 8 Pearson U14A, 9 Stirling U14A, 10 Clarendon U14B, 11 Merrifield U14A

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