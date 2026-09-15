Yet another SA title for Jack Moore

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Jack Moore shows off his ticket to the ROK World Finals

Gqeberha teenage karting sensation Jack Moore has added yet another national title to his growing list of achievements, securing the 2026 South African ROK Karting Championship in dramatic fashion at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town.

With the championship decided over eight rounds, 14-year-old Moore’s consistency throughout the season proved the key to his success.

Heading into the final two rounds at Killarney, the young star knew there was little room for error, and he delivered when it mattered most.

Friday’s seventh round was held in near-perfect karting conditions, providing drivers with plenty of grip and the opportunity to push their machinery to the limit.

Moore wasted no time making his intentions clear, qualifying in pole position before producing a dominant performance in the opening heat, leading every lap to take the chequered flag.

Heat two saw another local driver, Aashay Nagura, take the victory, with Jason Coetzee finishing second and Liam Pillay third.

Race three then developed into a tense battle between Moore and Coetzee.

Coetzee set the early pace and controlled the race for 12 laps, appearing to have victory within his grasp.

But Moore refused to give up. With just three laps remaining, the championship contender launched his attack, fighting his way back to the front and taking a crucial race victory.

The result was enough to secure the round by a single point, with Coetzee second and Nagura third.

Saturday’s final round turned the challenge up another notch as rain arrived, transforming the circuit and testing the drivers’ race craft, concentration and adaptability.

Grip levels changed constantly, forcing the competitors to adapt lap by lap, and Moore once again showed why consistency had been such a powerful weapon throughout his championship campaign.

He qualified in pole, but Coetzee immediately put the pressure on.

Using his home knowledge of the Killarney circuit to good effect, Coetzee swept past Moore on the opening lap and went on to win both of the opening two heats, with Moore securing second place in each.

Moore hit back in the final heat, beating Coetzee to the flag, with Nicolaos Vastanis completing the podium in third.

Coetzee ultimately claimed the overall honours for round 8, with Moore second and Nagura third.

But for Moore, the bigger prize was already within reach.

Despite missing out on the final round victory, Moore’s remarkable consistency across the eight-round championship had done the job.

The 14-year-old secured the 2026 South African OK-N Championship, adding another national crown to an already impressive karting career.

By winning the championship, Moore earns a coveted ticket to the 2026 ROK Cup Superfinal, where he will take on some of the world’s best young karting talent at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy, from October 13 to 17.

From a hard-fought final round in wet conditions at Killarney to a place on the international stage in Italy, Moore’s latest championship triumph is another major milestone in what promises to be an exciting career.

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